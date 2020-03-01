Rest in peace, Andrea Cameron.

Tyler Cameron's mother has died after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday, Us Weekly reports. Friends of Andrea's have also posted on social media mourning her death. The news comes days after Tyler canceled his appearance on Friday's Good Morning America, asking his fans to pray for his mother amid a "family emergency."

"Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency," the Bachelorette alum wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Please pray for my mom and my family."

Andrea was a realtor based in Jupiter, Florida, and had a close relationship with Tyler and his two brothers, Ryan and Austin.

Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 27, 2020

"Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world. They have been my world... and will continue to be my world," she wrote in a touching Instagram post on Jan. 9. "Remember the old saying... 'The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world....' Don’t mess with my world... Love you boys and good night!!"

After Tyler moved to New York City last fall, Andrea came to support him as he ran in the New York City Marathon.

"So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN! Couldn’t have done this race with out all of y’all," Tyler wrote on Instagram on Nov. 7, alongside a slideshow that included photos of himself with Andrea. "So thankful for all of the support. NYC marathon was a day I will always cherish. So much love and joy being shared from stranger to stranger. Everyone needs to go check out their local marathon and feel that love and energy. Nothing like it. I will also never forget when pops pulled up on me at the club dancing. Had us all dying. So grateful. Love y’all❤️."

