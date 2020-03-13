Tyler Cameron is sharing a very intimate and personal moment with his fans.

The Bachelorette alum posted a video of his family saying their final goodbyes to his mother, Andrea. Tyler shared that his mom donated her organs after she died from a brain aneurysm, and how she gave life to others after her death.

"We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life. We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times," Tyler wrote, alongside the video and statistics on organ donation.

"We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant," he continued. "She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity. In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else."

Tyler explained that he had a hard time deciding if he should share this final moment with his mother for all to see. He added that he thought if he did, he could "possibly get others to say yes to donating there [sic] organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted."

He added that statistics show that "people believe in the process, but are not willing to check yes. This process helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it."

Tyler concluded his message by writing, "Love you forever momma ❤️"

Tyler's mother died suddenly on March 1. Two days later, he broke his silence on Andrea's tragic death, sharing a reflective post, where he encouraged his followers to tell loved ones how they feel while they still have the chance.

He has since expressed how much she meant to him, and supported him through all his endeavors.

See more in the video below.

