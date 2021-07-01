The long-awaited 30th season of Dancing With the Stars is coming this Fall, and fans are excited to know what is in store. Host and executive producer Tyra Banks is opening up about the upcoming season -- and whether fans should expect to see stalwart judge Carrie Ann Inaba scoring the dances.

Banks joined Kevin Frazier and Nischelle as guest co-host of Thursday's Entertainment Tonight, and dished on the forthcoming DWTS season. When asked whether Inaba would be taking part -- after having taken a leave of absence from her role on The Talk earlier this year -- Banks exclaimed, "I hope so!"

"She was there way before I was," Banks said. "So I'm gonna be begging her, 'Please, Baby, please! You gonna be there, right?'"

Inaba announced she would be stepping away from The Talk for a while back in April, to "focus on my well-being." In her announcement, Inaba said, "I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing, so, I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care."

While Inaba has not yet returned to The Talk, Banks is clearly hopeful that the 53-year-old dancer, who's been a judge on DWTS since the first season -- will be ready when the show starts back up.

Addressing season 30, Banks also said she's not quite sure if they will have a live audience again, as COVID precautions have been scaled back for many live shows.

"We've been talking about it, back and forth," Banks said. "[But] probably not, if I really think about ultimate safety... maybe not yet."

The milestone 30th season of DWTS is slated to kick off in the fall. In the meantime, Banks has a different treat for fans looking to make it through this year's sure-to-be-sweltering summer: Smize Cream! That is, special Tyra Banks-brand ice cream!

"So, I came up with the name many years ago," Banks said. "Smize [means] smile with your eyes, and I thought, 'It sounds good with cream! Smize cream, passion for ice cream, there you go!"

Banks indulged in the sweet treat with the ET hosts and explained how creating the company has been "an ultimate dream" for her for almost 15 years.

Banks officially launched the Smize Cream label with her visit to ET, and debuted with seven flavors, each with unique names: The Best Vanilla I Ever Had, Chocolate Barbeque, Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me, Salted Caramel King, Caramel Cookie Queen, Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake and Brownies, I Love You.

"I was like, 'I wanna create an ice cream company!' It harkens back to all the ice cream memories I have with me and momma eating ice cream after school in the car," she recalled. "But I wanted to make sure that there's something special and surprising about it too." Fans can check out all the Smize Cream options and order online here.

