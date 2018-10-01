Tyrese Gibson is new dad for the second time!

The Fate of the Furious star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the arrival of his baby girl -- his first child with wife Samantha Lee Gibson.

"Father God, we love you for delivering on your promise. Princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here," the 39-year-old actor wrote in the caption of a snapshot of his baby girls' adorable footprints on her birth certificate.

"[Eight] pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever....... #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister," Tyrese added, celebrating the fact that his beloved 11-year-old daughter, Shayla, is now a big sister to his new baby girl.

Gibson documented Samantha's hospital visit after going into labor with multiple photos and videos posted to Instagram, starting on Sunday.

"Always full of surprises my wife didn’t see this one coming.... #PrayerWarriors please send your most sincere prayers our way..... Our angel is on the way!" Tyrese wrote alongside a video of himself, rocking a hospital face mask, and giving a video tour of the inside of his wife's maternity room.

"Our daughter allowed us to go to our last movie… Go to our last church service, and take a romantic stroll while holding hands through the beautiful botanical gardens of eden and feeling the presence of God in every step... no we’re headed to the hospital... Can’t wait to meet our angel," he added.

As Samantha was nearer to giving birth, Tyrese snapped a video of the heart rate monitor, and music could be heard playing in the background.

"I’ve been my wife’s private DJ... Dr just told us in 2 hours an 8 pound blessed angel will be in our arms....... Contractions are now a min 1/2 apart," He wrote. "#PrayerWarriors send your most sincere prayers now........ Excited this love is real it’s in the air..... Thank you Jesus for what you’re about to do!!!"

Tyrese and Samantha announced the news that they were expecting their first baby together back in April, with a heartwarming Instagram post celebrating their good fortune.

The actor is also the father to his older daughter, Shayla, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Norma Gibson.

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition to your family!

