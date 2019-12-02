Goodbye, Ulta Black Friday sale. Hello, insane Ulta Cyber Monday sale!

The go-to beauty retailer has launched new online-only deals on tons of products from top makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair-care brands. (Plus: Free gifts! eRewards! A $10 off promo code!) Act quickly -- the fun ends at 2 a.m. CT on Dec. 3.

And don't miss Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz. From now through Dec. 25, new deals will be revealed each week -- current can't-miss deals include the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection (good Dec. 1 only!), Tarte Shape Tape and all BareMinerals foundations.

Check out ET Style's picks from the Ulta Cyber Monday sale below -- and keep checking back, as we'll be adding new beauty deals as they go live.

Trinity Facial Toning Device NuFace Ulta Trinity Facial Toning Device NuFace After months of waiting for a sale, now's the time to get your hands on this anti-aging microcurrent facial treatment tool to tone and lift the skin. REGULARLY $325 $243.75 at Ulta

Green Tea Blend Detox Mask Teami Blends Ulta Green Tea Blend Detox Mask Teami Blends Perhaps you, like us, were intrigued after seeing gunk-removing mask on Instagram? Fantastic news: It actually works. REGULARLY $30 $15 at Ulta

S Factor Flat Iron Shine Spray TIGI Ulta S Factor Flat Iron Shine Spray TIGI Do not even attempt to use a flatiron on your hair without a heat protectant. We love this conditioning one. REGULARLY $32.50 $16.25 at Ulta

Correct Four Kit BeautyBlender Ulta Correct Four Kit BeautyBlender This four-piece is a steal and online only, so add to cart before it sells out! REGULARLY $30 (A $36 VALUE) $18 at Ulta

I Am Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum Juicy Couture Ulta I Am Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum Juicy Couture We would buy this bold, "juicy" scent even if it weren't 30% off. REGULARLY $96 $67.20 at Ulta

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefit Ulta Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefit Separate, lift and curl your lashes -- all with the flick of a wrist. REGULARLY $25 $12.50 at Ulta

Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick BareMinerals Ulta Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick BareMinerals Tons of gorgeous nude-y shades (Panko is shown here), all super moisturizing for your lips. REGULARLY $20 $10 at Ulta

Flirty & Flawless Makeup Collection Ulta Ulta Flirty & Flawless Makeup Collection Ulta Just a few of the treats in this mega makeup assortment: 40 eyeshadows, seven blushes, four highlighters, three makeup brushes and two setting powders. (And a partridge in a pear tree?) REGULARLY $29.99 (A $200 VALUE) $17.99 at Ulta

Double Duty Shape Tape Concealer Tarte Ulta Double Duty Shape Tape Concealer Tarte A cult favorite for a reason -- it covers blemishes without the dreaded flakiness or cakiness. REGULARLY $27 $19 at Ulta

The Glow Starts Here Becca Cosmetics Becca Cosmetics The Glow Starts Here Becca Cosmetics Pounce on this brand-new, limited-edition Becca Cosmetics triple-threat, which includes two priming filters and an under-eye brightening corrector. $15 at Ulta

All Star Beauty Blowout Benefit Cosmetics Ulta All Star Beauty Blowout Benefit Cosmetics These three Benefit staples -- a full-size BADgal BANG! Mascara and 24-HR Brow Setter, plus a fun-size POREfessional Primer -- would normally set you back more than 50 bucks. A $53 VALUE $15 at Ulta

