Goodbye, Ulta Black Friday sale. Hello, insane Ulta Cyber Monday sale!
The go-to beauty retailer has launched new online-only deals on tons of products from top makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair-care brands. (Plus: Free gifts! eRewards! A $10 off promo code!) Act quickly -- the fun ends at 2 a.m. CT on Dec. 3.
And don't miss Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz. From now through Dec. 25, new deals will be revealed each week -- current can't-miss deals include the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection (good Dec. 1 only!), Tarte Shape Tape and all BareMinerals foundations.
Check out ET Style's picks from the Ulta Cyber Monday sale below -- and keep checking back, as we'll be adding new beauty deals as they go live.
After months of waiting for a sale, now's the time to get your hands on this anti-aging microcurrent facial treatment tool to tone and lift the skin.
Perhaps you, like us, were intrigued after seeing gunk-removing mask on Instagram? Fantastic news: It actually works.
Do not even attempt to use a flatiron on your hair without a heat protectant. We love this conditioning one.
This four-piece is a steal and online only, so add to cart before it sells out!
We would buy this bold, "juicy" scent even if it weren't 30% off.
Separate, lift and curl your lashes -- all with the flick of a wrist.
Tons of gorgeous nude-y shades (Panko is shown here), all super moisturizing for your lips.
Just a few of the treats in this mega makeup assortment: 40 eyeshadows, seven blushes, four highlighters, three makeup brushes and two setting powders. (And a partridge in a pear tree?)
A cult favorite for a reason -- it covers blemishes without the dreaded flakiness or cakiness.
Pounce on this brand-new, limited-edition Becca Cosmetics triple-threat, which includes two priming filters and an under-eye brightening corrector.
These three Benefit staples -- a full-size BADgal BANG! Mascara and 24-HR Brow Setter, plus a fun-size POREfessional Primer -- would normally set you back more than 50 bucks.
