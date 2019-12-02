Shopping

Ulta Cyber Monday Deals Are Here! Save Now on NuFace, Beautyblender and More (Updated)

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Ulta Black Friday
Goodbye, Ulta Black Friday sale. Hello, insane Ulta Cyber Monday sale!

The go-to beauty retailer has launched new online-only deals on tons of products from top makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair-care brands. (Plus: Free gifts! eRewards! A $10 off promo code!) Act quickly -- the fun ends at 2 a.m. CT on Dec. 3. 

And don't miss Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz. From now through Dec. 25, new deals will be revealed each week -- current can't-miss deals include the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection (good Dec. 1 only!), Tarte Shape Tape and all BareMinerals foundations.

Check out ET Style's picks from the Ulta Cyber Monday sale below -- and keep checking back, as we'll be adding new beauty deals as they go live.

Trinity Facial Toning Device
NuFace
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device
Ulta
Trinity Facial Toning Device
NuFace

After months of waiting for a sale, now's the time to get your hands on this anti-aging microcurrent facial treatment tool to tone and lift the skin.

REGULARLY $325

Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Teami Blends
Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Ulta
Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Teami Blends

Perhaps you, like us, were intrigued after seeing gunk-removing mask on Instagram? Fantastic news: It actually works.

REGULARLY $30

S Factor Flat Iron Shine Spray
TIGI
TIGI S Factor Flat Iron Shine Spray
Ulta
S Factor Flat Iron Shine Spray
TIGI

Do not even attempt to use a flatiron on your hair without a heat protectant. We love this conditioning one.

REGULARLY $32.50

Correct Four Kit
BeautyBlender
BeautyBlender Correct Four Kit
Ulta
Correct Four Kit
BeautyBlender

This four-piece is a steal and online only, so add to cart before it sells out!

REGULARLY $30 (A $36 VALUE)

I Am Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum
Juicy Couture
Juicy Couture I Am Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum
Ulta
I Am Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum
Juicy Couture

We would buy this bold, "juicy" scent even if it weren't 30% off. 

REGULARLY $96

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Benefit
Benefit Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Ulta
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Benefit

Separate, lift and curl your lashes -- all with the flick of a wrist.

REGULARLY $25

Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick
BareMinerals
Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick
Ulta
Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick
BareMinerals

Tons of gorgeous nude-y shades (Panko is shown here), all super moisturizing for your lips.

REGULARLY $20

Flirty & Flawless Makeup Collection
Ulta
Ulta Flirty & Flawless Makeup Collection
Ulta
Flirty & Flawless Makeup Collection
Ulta

Just a few of the treats in this mega makeup assortment: 40 eyeshadows, seven blushes, four highlighters, three makeup brushes and two setting powders. (And a partridge in a pear tree?)

REGULARLY $29.99 (A $200 VALUE)

Double Duty Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte
Tarte Shape Tape
Ulta
Double Duty Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte

A cult favorite for a reason -- it covers blemishes without the dreaded flakiness or cakiness.

REGULARLY $27

The Glow Starts Here
Becca Cosmetics
becca glow starts here
Becca Cosmetics
The Glow Starts Here
Becca Cosmetics

Pounce on this brand-new, limited-edition Becca Cosmetics triple-threat, which includes two priming filters and an under-eye brightening corrector.

All Star Beauty Blowout
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit All Stars Beauty Blowout
Ulta
All Star Beauty Blowout
Benefit Cosmetics

These three Benefit staples -- a full-size BADgal BANG! Mascara and 24-HR Brow Setter, plus a fun-size POREfessional Primer -- would normally set you back more than 50 bucks.

A $53 VALUE

