Maya Hawke takes after her famous mom!

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old actress was spotted at the Giorgio Armani Prive Paris Fashion Week show with her mom, Uma Thurman. Thurman shares Hawke with her ex-husband, Ethan Hawke, to whom she was married from 1998 to 2005. They also have a 17-year-old son named Levon.

At the show, Thurman wore an all-black look with velvet and sparkle details, while Hawke opted for baby blue silk pants, a matching coat, white shirt and a black tie.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

After posing outside the show, Thurman and Hawke took their place in the front row, where they sat beside Amber Heard and Celine Dion.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Prior to the fashion show, the pair was spotted dressed-down on the streets of Paris. Wearing light-wash, baggy jeans, a black coat and a purple scarf, Thurman wore her hair up as she stood next to Hawke, who sported a plaid jacket, orange scarf and light sweater.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The Paris getaway comes in the midst of a career breakout for the starlet, who recently starred in PBS' Little Women adaptation and was cast in both Stranger Things' upcoming season and Quentin Tarantino's new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Last May, ET's Ashley Crossan caught up with her dad, Ethan Hawke, and he gushed about his daughter's recent career success.

"I had no doubt that she was gonna get parts. It wasn't a giant shock to me," he said. "I'm finding myself in a totally new experience to have a grown child. She's 19. She's doing her own thing. She's been preparing her whole life to be an artist."

"I'm not surprised. I've thought that she was extremely talented since she was 6, and it's fun to see the world through her eyes, and see my own profession through somebody who's just starting," he continued. "She's an extremely sincere, passionate, young woman and she's at the beginning of her life. It's pretty thrilling."

Watch the video below for more on the actress:

RELATED CONTENT:

Quentin Tarantino Casts Uma Thurman's Daughter Maya Hawke For His Next Film

Ethan Hawke Adorably Praises 'Extremely Talented' Daughter Maya (Exclusive)

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Daughter Maya Says Being a Celebrity 'Is Not Particularly Interesting' to Her

Related Gallery