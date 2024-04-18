For Uma Thurman, being in the same room as her Pulp Fiction co-stars 30 years later feels momentous.

Talking with ET's Cassie DiLaura from the 30th anniversary screening of the cult classic at the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday, the 53-year-old Kill Bill actress shared her excitement and gratitude at reuniting with her cast members from the Quentin Tarantino flick, including John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson.

"It's fantastic," Thurman said on the carpet, where she also snapped pictures with Travolta, Jackson and Harvey Keitel. "It's a historic and a totally moving and touching thing."

Uma Thurman and John Travolta at the TCM Classic Film Festival on April 18. - Getty Images

Thurman -- who played the iconic character Mia Wallace in the 1994 release -- added, "It's wonderful to have the movie remembered and thought of tonight."

The film -- which scored a total of seven Oscar nominations, including a nod for Thurman in the Best Supporting Actress category -- also starred Bruce Willis who was not in attendance but was represented by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and daughter, Tallulah Willis.

Prior to her casting in Pulp Fiction, Thurman had a series of small roles in films and on television, and the movie is largely credited with putting her on the map and launching her now prolific career.

She told ET that she's ambivalent on it having been 30 years since the movie came out, but that when it comes to her co-stars, namely Jackson -- who gave her a massive hug at the event -- her feelings are less murky.

"He's the best," she said of the Avengers star.

Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman hug at the TCM Classic Film Festival. - Getty Images

Thurman, Jackson and Travolta previously reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards, where they danced on stage before presenting the trophy for Best Lead Actor to Will Smith for King Richard. The dancing bit was a reference to one seminal scene in their film, in which Travolta and Thurman cut a rug.

So the million-dollar question now is, does Thurman still have the moves from the movie? She told ET that of course they're still in her, they just aren't as on-demand as they may have once been.

"At any given moment... but not this one," she joked, adding that Travolta, 70, is the one to go to for an impromptu dance moment. "He's good, he can be relied upon."

Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta at the 2022 Academy Awards. - Getty Images

For his own part, Travolta -- who attended the screening with his daughter, Ella -- said that it was surreal to get together with his former cast members. He also shared that he made Ella, 24, wait until she was 18 to watch the classic (but rather NSFW) film.

"She loved all of it. She's a film buff. She has good taste in film. She's got it," he said.

