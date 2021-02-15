With winter and the pandemic, we're all spending a bit more time at home right now, making our spaces worse for wear and in need of a little love. Lucky for us, there are some inexpensive solutions: Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is exploding with a range of stylish home products to elevate your environment.

Amazon's home decor selection has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more cozy with furniture. cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters.

Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale has much more than items for the home -- it's offering up deep discounts on select items in electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized as well. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on things like home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whatever it is you need to make your home more comfortable, Amazon's home decor deals are just a click away.

Shop our top picks of gifts for the home still available from Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants Amazon D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants One of the easiest ways to perk up a room is with plants. These cute terracotta planters can be a classy home for your new greenery. Shop now to get them for 27% off the original price. $27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37) Buy now

Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Anker Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot vacuums are a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews. $219 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy now

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! $170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. It's compact size is great for small kitchens. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Amazon Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology. $2998 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $3500) Buy Now

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Amazon Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. $107 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Play music, soothing sounds of rain or keep up with the news anywhere in the house with the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. $100 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy now

Lasko Ceramic Space Heater Amazon Lasko Ceramic Space Heater If there's a corner in your house that needs heating up, the Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater can subtly warm a room and keep it cozy until spring. $53 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $69) Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3150) Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ (3150) Robot Vacuum Treat your home to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal. $549 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $599) Buy Now

SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk Amazon SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. $289 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400) Buy now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. $199.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

Silverwood CPLF1267E Floor Lamp, Black and Tan Amazon Silverwood CPLF1267E Floor Lamp, Black and Tan There's no room that couldn't use a floor lamp. This one offers a mid-century tiki feel to brighten a room. Shop now to get it for 40% off the original price. $109 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, take your music and conversations anywhere. They're an Amazon #1 Best Seller and you can get them now for $59 off the original price. $190 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Sometimes, getting the kitchen perfectly organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. $27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy now

Auking Mini Projector 2020 Amazon Auking Mini Projector 2020 The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. $79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $86) Buy Now

SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Amazon SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Make the most of your space with this simple under-sink organizer -- it's a game-changer. $25 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy now

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Right now, save 23% off the regular price while supplies last! $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater Amazon Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It's an Amazon Choice product and you can get it now for 25% off the regular price. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52) Buy now

Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven Amazon Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book. $149 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

