Meet Nathan Drake!

The long-awaited Uncharted film adaptation is in the works, and on Thursday, star Tom Holland gave fans a first look at himself in character as the daring fortune hunter at the center of all of the franchise's epic adventures.

"It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted," Holland wrote on Instagram, sharing a shot of himself on a set that appears to be a shipwreck, dressed in Drake's signature henley, cargo pants and shoulder holster.

Nolan North, who has voiced the character in all of the Uncharted games -- which began with 2007's Uncharted: Drake's Fortune -- also shared some shots from the film adaptation, including one of him and Holland chatting on set.

"Like looking into a mirror!" he wrote on Twitter. "Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit!! @unchartedmovie."

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmoviepic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

The Uncharted film, which has been in the works for over a decade, is directed by Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer. The movie will serve as an origin story for Drake's character, and also stars Mark Wahlberg as his future mentor, Victor Sullivan, alongside a supporting cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Uncharted is set to be released on July 16, 2021.

