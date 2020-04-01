Justin Bieber and Tom Holland's friendship is just what we all need right now.

The 26-year-old singer and the 23-year-old Spider-Man: Far From Home star surprised their fans by teaming up on an Instagram Live on Tuesday. During the unexpected chat, Bieber thanked Holland for kind words the British actor said about his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Bieber also admitted he was "getting a little bored" while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, while Holland said he's back in London after production on his upcoming movie, Uncharted, was shut down.

Throughout the chat, the two expressed their mutual admiration for one another.

"You're awesome and I'm such a big fan," Bieber told Holland, while Holland also couldn't believe he and Bieber were video chatting on Instagram Live together.

"This is kind of wild, man," Holland marveled.

Not surprisingly, the internet couldn't handle the dynamic duo.

"I never knew I needed to see an Instagram live of Tom Holland and Justin Bieber and I’m living for it 🙌🏼," one fan tweeted.

"Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting is one of the good things this quarantine brought," another tweet reads.

One Twitter user joked, "mcu: avengers endgame is the most ambitious crossover event in history. justin bieber and tom holland: hold my beer."

Meanwhile, some people were just straight up confused.

Bieber and Holland aren't the only celebs connecting amid social distancing. Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus recently rekindled their friendship and went on Instagram Live together. The former Disney stars discussed how they've personally been affected by the epidemic and what they're doing to stay mentally healthy during isolation. Watch the video below for more:

