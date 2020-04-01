Quarantine life brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has some of Hollywood's most famous couples spending a lot more time together than usual.

So whether they've been married for a couple of years like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, or are in that new relationship phase like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, let's check in on how all of our favorite couples have been faring while self-isolating together 24/7.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shepard and Bell have been married since 2013 and share two daughters together -- Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7 -- and in an Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric, the couple joked about getting on one another's nerves lately.

"We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad," Bell said, adding that the two sitting next to one another for the interview was "as physically close as we've been in a couple of days 'cause we've just found each other revolting."

"America's sweetheart has some character defects," Shepard cracked.

When Couric suggested that the two find a way to get some alone time in their house amid isolation, Bell responded, "He's too big, Katie. He's too loud and too big. He's everywhere."

But on a more serious note, the couple -- who own at least two residential properties in Los Angeles through their company, Pringus Property LLC -- are doing good amid the coronavirus pandemic, helping their tenants through the financial strain by not charging rent for the month of April. Bell's rep told ET about the email their tenants received telling them the good news.

"The message expressed empathy and encouragement, and promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis," the rep said.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teigen and Legend have also been married since 2013 and share two kids together -- 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. The couple have been their usual hilarious selves while under quarantine, like when Teigen playfully roasted her husband during his Instagram Live concert while wearing nothing but a towel and drinking wine.

More family shenanigans under quarantine have included Legend covering Selena Gomez's hit "Hands to Myself" during a wedding between Luna's stuffed animals, and the couple trading banana bread for lettuce with YouTuber Chris Klemens while still making sure to observe the rules of social distancing.

Though it appears they've had no problems keeping themselves and their kids entertained, in a later Instagram comment, Teigen joked about breaking up with Legend once quarantine is over.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani:

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 and clearly still know how to have fun together. The country singer declared he and Stefani had decided he would grow out his infamous mullet again during the coronavirus pandemic.

"With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together," he tweeted. "I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some sh** like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

They later made good on their promise when Stefani gave her man a mullet, and even added tiger stripes.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

They also released an acoustic version of their song, "Nobody But You," and did a funny photoshoot together wearing matching camouflage.

"Our first quarantine photo shoot... should've been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it!" Shelton joked.

Our first quarantine photo shoot... should’ve been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez:

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Lopez and Rodriguez are making the most of their time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're all stuck at home right now," Lopez told Elle magazine. "I am! Everybody's quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high."

The couple has definitely found ways to bring themselves and their fans joy, for example, doing a hilarious couple's challenge, in which they both answered questions about which of them does certain things in their relationship with their eyes closed.

They also had a family baseball game with all their children, which includes Rodriguez's daughters -- Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 -- and Lopez's twins, 12-year-old Emme and Max.

Rodriguez encouraged his followers to use this time of social distancing to better themselves.

"You know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear," he wrote. "You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter."

"You can also use it to spend quality time with family," he continued. "We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life... Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Early last month, a source told ET that the couple are postponing the wedding they had planned in Japan this year due to coronavirus concerns. Perry is currently pregnant with her and Bloom's first child together, and recently cut her visit to Australia short to be with her fiance in the United States, a source told ET.

"Katy has left Australia to head home to see Orlando and rest," the source told ET. "This is Katy's first pregnancy and although she wants to still keep her work commitments, she knows now is a scary time and is taking her health and her child's health serious. Katy plans to scale back on work things where she can and, although she didn't want to cancel some work engagements in Australia, she knew it was the right thing to do."

Bloom also rushed back to the United States last month from the Czech Republic to be quarantined after production of his show, Carnival Row, shut down.

"Big love everybody, stay safe out there," Bloom said in a video on his Instagram Story. "Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we'll beat this bad boy."

Since then, Perry has been taking it easy at home, and she recently shared a makeup-free picture of herself wearing a bathrobe on Instagram.

"Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine," she wrote, referencing another photo of her in full glam.

Justin and Hailey Bieber:

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Like plenty of other bored celebs, the Biebers have been spending time learning new viral dances and showing off their moves on TikTok. The couple first showed off their choreography skills by doing the "Why Is Everything Chrome" dance challenge.

"We finally joined the TikTok world! We tried???????," Hailey captioned her first post.

... And there's plenty more of where that came from.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes:

John Shearer/Getty Images

Even a national health emergency can't stop Cabello and Mendes' constant PDA. The two are self-isolating together and were recently spotted kissing in Miami.

They also teamed up for an Instagram Live as part of Global Citizen's "Together at Home" campaign, covering Ed Sheeran's song "Kiss Me" and singing each other's hits like "Lost in Japan" and "Havana."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello went live on Instagram today and sung Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me” & more together. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/9VY70V29Ev — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) March 21, 2020

"We're so happy to be doing this right now," Mendes said. "We were talking a lot about how this is a time where I think everybody should be extremely forgiving and kind to themselves and the people in their house and their family... This is really gonna be a practice of patience with yourself and those who you love."

Cabello later shared on Instagram that Mendes was teaching her how to play guitar while under quarantine, and she was teaching him Spanish.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Since officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the couple and their son, Archie, are now living in the Los Angeles area, a source recently told ET.

Prior to their move to the United States, Meghan and Harry were based in Canada, where a source told ET they were staying home and practicing safe behaviors to help flatten the curve, especially since Harry's father, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus. According to the source, Meghan has been passing the time by video chatting with her friends, even exchanging recipes with some of them on how to cook at home.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas:

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Affleck and de Armas -- who were first linked together in March -- still definitely have that new relationship glow while under quarantine together, and have been spotted multiple times going for walks and openly showing PDA.

A source told ET the two are keeping things "exciting."

"Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other's company," the source said. "The couple met while filming [upcoming psychological thriller] Deep Water in Louisiana and instantly had a connection."

"Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through," the source continued. "Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The actress said she and her husband have definitely had to adjust while under quarantine.

"This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down," Priyanka said during an Instagram Live session. "It feels like something out of a movie, but it's not and we know that. Nick and I have been home for the last week, and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us."

"We've always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day that all of a sudden this being our reality feels just crazy, and I'm sure all of you feel the same way," she added. "We're taking all the recommended precautions right now. We're safe, we're healthy, we're practicing social distancing."

The couple also shared a video with a positive message for their fans.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas:

getty

Not all celeb couples react to quarantine in the same way. Turner, who's reportedly pregnant with her and Jonas' first child together, appeared on Conan via video chat and revealed that while she is enjoying staying home with her husband amid the coronavirus pandemic, he's not exactly having the easiest time.

"I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody," she explained. "If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

"... Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me," she added.

She also shared a picture of the two both wearing masks and gloves in their car.

"No f**king around," Tuner wrote on her Instagram Story. "Stay safe everyone."

Instagram

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky:

Gaga has been dating Polansky, an entrepreneur and investor, since December, and the two have been self-isolating together. The singer shared a picture of them on Instagram and revealed how they've been passing the time.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining!" she wrote alongside a picture of them holding hands. "Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world??."

A source later told ET that Gaga and Polansky were getting "serious" about one another, and that spending more time together during the coronavirus pandemic has brought them even closer.

"They both felt social distancing and quarantine was the right thing to do, and it's given them time to spend together and focus on one another without work or any other distractions," the source said.

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane:

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell on Having to Postpone Their Honeymoon Due to Coronavirus (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone's big plans, and celebrities are no exception. ET recently spoke to Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell and her husband, country singer Chris Lane, and they said they had to postpone their honeymoon that was set for April, after tying the knot in October in Nashville.

The newlyweds said they were still definitely enjoying spending all the extra time together at their home in Nashville, and were making it a point to do projects on their house. They're also not rushing when it comes to having kids.

"No DIY nurseries in progress yet," Bushnell said. "I feel like before all of this quarantine that's something we talk[ed] about obviously."

"She's giving us a lot more time to practice now, so you never know," Lane quipped.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy:

AFRJ

Mai shared with ET that she's keeping herself entertained by quarantining with her boyfriend, Jeezy, whom she's been dating since August.The Real co-host is staying with the rapper while her mom -- who's part of an at-risk population for coronavirus -- has Mai's house to herself. The couple still visits Mai's mom, but they make sure they're doing it in a safe way.

She recently Instagrammed a hilarious video of Jeezy showing off his singing skills in front of Mai's mom.

Mai told ET, "[Jeezy and I] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, 'Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster.' We're [doing] amazing."

"I'm a super introvert, meaning I love quality conversations, I love intimacy," she added. "I love thoughtful presence for one another, so this is a dream for me and it allows me to focus on way on how to support people who need it out there."

Mai says her admiration for her boyfriend has only grown during such a trying time, noting that he was "such an inspiring person to be around."

"So, we've been brainstorming ways to help the community," she said.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images - Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Who said new love can't thrive under quarantine? In late March, ET learned that Lovato was dating the Young and the Restless star. A source told ET that this is a new relationship and they met just a few weeks ago, and that the pair is greatly enjoying spending time together.



Lovato hasn't been shy about flirting with her new beau on social media. When Ehrich shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram and joked, "When u realize u should've packed more for your quarantine stay????? have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3," Lovato commented, "Fine by me…."

It appears the two are now inseparable. Lovato accidentally made an appearance on Ehrich's Instagram Live, and she also left a sweet comment on a photo Ehrich shared of himself cuddling with her dog, Batman.

"My angels," Lovato commented, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez:

Getty/Instagram

Here's another celeb love story that proves new romance isn't dead amid social distancing. According to multiple reports late last month, the singer is now dating Los Angeles luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The news came shortly after Grande's fans noticed the mystery man in pics and videos the singer shared via Instagram Stories, and it appears the two have been quarantining together.

According to People, they've been privately dating for approximately two months, as Grande didn't want another public relationship. Gomez appears to be the same man Grande was seen kissing at a bar in Northridge, California, back in February in a video obtained by TMZ.

Last month, Grande tweeted about taking the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing seriously.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine'... 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," Grande wrote in part. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," she continued. "The 'we will be find because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

For more on how the coronavirus has affected the entertainment world, watch the video below:

Film and Television Studios Halt Productions Due to Coronavirus Outbreak This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Celeb TikToks to Keep You Entertained While Quarantined

Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements: Justin Bieber's Tour, Wimbledon and More

CNN's Don Lemon Tears Up Discussing Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Related Gallery