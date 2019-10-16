Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Share First Photo With Their Baby Girl

Ryan Reynolds is giving fans a first look at his newborn baby girl.

The Canadian actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a beaming family photo of himself, wife Blake Lively and their third baby -- whom they welcomed earlier this year -- standing together in a beautiful forest in British Columbia.

Reynolds and Lively -- who are famously reclusive when it comes to sharing photos or information about their children to the public -- have not yet announced the sex of their youngest child, but considering his caption, most fans feel it's likely that they are the parents of three young girls.

In traditional Reynolds fashion, he also covered up his baby's face in the photo with a pink smiley face, but it's still an adorable, loving family moment.

The Deadpool star shared the post as part of a political comment regarding Canada's upcoming elections and the importance of caring about climate change and its impact on the world.

"I love B.C." Reynolds wrote. "I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years."

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilanopic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Reynolds and Lively are already parents to two other daughters -- 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez. It was first reported on Oct. 4 that Lively had given birth to their third baby earlier this summer.

Lively revealed she was pregnant with their third child on May 2 at the Detective Pikachu premiere in New York City, where she surprised everyone when she arrived in a yellow dress that showed off her sizable baby bump.

