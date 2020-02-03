Get to Know Lady Gaga's New Boyfriend, Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has a new man in her life.

The 33-year-old singer was recently snapped kissing a brunette man in Miami ahead of her pre-Super Bowl 2020 concert on Saturday in pictures obtained by Page Six. He was later identified as entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky. Gaga's new love interest comes after she split from audio engineer Dan Horton in October.

Polansky later attended Gaga's AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian at Island Gardens and was seen watching her show on a VIP balcony and chatting with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. The couple was also seen together at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday for Super Bowl LIV, ET confirms.

It appears Gaga and Polansky have actually been together as early as New Year's Eve. The "Bad Romance" singer gave a special performance at Park MGM's Park Theater and at Park MGM's NoMad restaurant on New Year's Eve and she was spotted kissing and holding hands with Polansky, who had yet to be identified at the time. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time that some were referring to the man as "Michael" during the course of the evening and that Gaga didn't appear to be trying to hide her affection for her date.

A fan also shared video of the two holding hands after ringing in the new year.

just saw Gaga come out of the hotel with her new boyfriend, she was snatched but also super drunk 😭 pic.twitter.com/aLTliOUO5n — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) January 1, 2020

But just who is the man who has caught Gaga's eye? Read on for three things to know about Polansky.

1. He graduated from Harvard.

Polanksy is no slouch in the academic arena. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Harvard in 2006 with a degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science. He is now based in San Francisco.

2. He co-founded and runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s philanthropy foundation.

Polansky serves as Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, a philanthropy organization that launched in June 2015 thanks to a $600 million gift by Parker and his wife, Alexandra. The foundation is dedicated to pursuing systemic change in Life Sciences, Global Public Health, Civic Engagement and the Arts.

Notably, Polansky also co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which works to accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies used to treat various forms of cancer.

Polansky has been a speaker at high-profile events, including the Bloomberg Technology Conference in June 2016, which brought together companies and chief executive officers from around the world that strive to be inventive and innovative. Back in June 2012, he spoke at Variety's Venture Capital & New Media Summit.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

3. He reportedly met Gaga through Parker.

According to Page Six, Gaga and Polansky connected over events Parker has hosted at his Los Angeles mansion including for his foundation, and also at the Facebook co-founder's birthday party last December.

"Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key," a source tells the outlet.

For more on Gaga and Polansky's PDA-filled New Year's Eve outing, watch the video below:

