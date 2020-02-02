Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Rumored New Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga appears to have a new man in her life.

The "Million Reasons" singer was spotted getting cozy with entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky on a balcony in Miami, Florida, ahead of her pre-Super Bowl performance.

Polansky is a Harvard graduate who runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Photos obtained by Page Six show Gaga and Polansky kissing while relaxing on the balcony. The pop star, wearing a white shirt and dark sunglasses, lovingly wraps her arms around her new beau in the pics.

The entrepreneur was also present at Gaga's AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian at Island Gardens. He was seen watching her show on a VIP balcony and chatting with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. Gaga and Polansky were also seen together at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday for Super Bowl LIV, ET confirms.

Polansky appears to be the mystery man Gaga was spotted kissing on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

Gaga's romance with Polansky comes about a year after she ended her engagement to agent Christian Carino in February 2019. While their split came after fan speculation about Gaga's romantic connection to Bradley Cooper (she's denied they're anything other than friends and great actors), ET learned at the time that there was no drama between the Gaga and Carino, and that their relationship "just came to an end."

ET first confirmed Gaga and Carino were dating in February 2017, after they shared some PDA ahead of Gaga's epic Super Bowl performance.

Gaga was also previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, though they went their separate ways in 2016.

See more on the singer in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Super Bowl Halftime Show: How to Watch

Lady Gaga Performs Epic Super Saturday Set -- and Says She Better 'Hear No Lip-Syncing' at Super Bowl

From Lady Gaga to Angelina Jolie: Relive the Best Golden Globe Dresses of All Time

Lady Gaga Rings In the New Year With Mystery Man! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery