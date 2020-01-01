Lady Gaga Kisses Mystery Man on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga had someone to smooch at midnight.

On New Year's Eve, the 33-year-old triple threat star was spotted out in Las Vegas holding hands with a bearded mystery man. Gaga was dressed in a gold sequin gown with dark lipstick and a pink wig. As for her date, he wore a black, untucked button-down shirt, jeans and black sneakers.

Gaga gave a special performance at Park MGM's Park Theater on New Year's Eve and from there headed over to Park MGM's NoMad restaurant where she joined Brian Newman for a few songs, including "Fly Me to the Moon," at his After Dark show.

It was there that Gaga and the guy were seen kissing. While he's yet to be identified, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that some were referring to the man as Michael during the course of the evening and that Gaga didn't appear to be trying to hide her affection for her date.

Also during her time at NoMad, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gaga did a dance number with Angie Pontani, a burlesque dancer and Newman's wife.

Gaga hasn't said much about her relationship status since calling off her engagement to Christian Carino early last year. She was later romantically linked to audio engineer Dan Horton but announced in October that she was single.

Here's more of her briefly addressing her dating life:

