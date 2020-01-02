What a way to start the new year!



When the Golden Globe Awards kick off awards season, celebs pull out all the stops to bring some of the chicest looks to the red carpet.



Pastel confections, champagne hues and curve-hugging silhouettes are often mainstays at the annual awards shows, but it's also a time for stars to make major style statements or even present a new side of themselves.



That's just what Lady Gaga did last year when she went for a princess-like turn in a voluminous periwinkle Valentino couture gown and over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, which led her to unknowingly channeling Judy Garland's A Star Is Born look.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emma Stone had us seeing stars when she also wore Valentino in 2017.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

And then there was red carpet siren Angelina Jolie, who continued her sartorial dominance with a glittery green Versace gown in 2011.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

But these are far from the only leading ladies who've wowed at the Golden Globe Awards over the years. Click through the gallery below to see more of the best looks to ever have graced the Globes.

Related Gallery

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Golden Globes: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

2020 Golden Globe Predictions: Who Will Win

2020 Golden Globes Presenters: Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Amy Poehler and More