Even therapists need therapy sometimes -- and that is especially true for Kerry Washington's Paige Alexander and her turbulent family in the Hulu dramedy UnPrisoned.

In this exclusive first look of the season 2 trailer, we get a glimpse at the lengths Paige goes to to keep her family together -- including hiring a new-age family therapy coach named Murphy, played by guest star John Stamos.

Murphy is half-guru/half-reality star and claims to be a "family radical healing coach," who wants Paige, her father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), and her son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), to learn how to truly get on the same page and work together.

Paige is a single mother and therapist whose world and regular routine is upended when her father gets out of prison after a 17-year stint. He is hoping to make amends with his daughter while living with her and her teenage son.

After sparking a brief romance with her father's case worker, Mal (Marque Richardson), Paige is looking to put herself out into the dating scene once more. Mal, it seems, has wasted no time finding a new girlfriend, but still wants to make a friendship work with Paige.

All of this drama on Paige's shoulders get compounded when her teenage son expresses a desire to get to know his dad, who has not been in his life for years -- an idea Paige struggles to accept.

Delroy Lindo and Kerry Washington star as an estranged father and daughter in Hulu's 'UnPrisoned.' - Hulu

Back in March 2023, ET spoke with Washington at the series premiere screening of UnPrisoned, and the actress admitted that now that she plays a therapist in her new series, friends have been hitting her up for relationship advice.

"It's funny because people used to come to me to fix things with my white hat," Washington laughed, referring to her role as political fixer Olivia Pope in Scandal, "and now people come to me for relationship advice."

"People, I'm just acting!" she added with a beaming smile. "I don't know any of this stuff. None of it!"

Season 2 of UnPrisoned premieres July 17 on Hulu.

