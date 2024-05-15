Film and fashion lovers, unite! Kerry Washington, Patty Jenkins, and Laura Karpman, are teaming up with Tribeca Festival and Chanel to host a Through Her Lens Conversation on Friday, June 7 in New York City.

The actress, the filmmaker, and the composer will gather at the Crosby Street Hotel during the film festival to participate in a discussion, moderated by Perri Peltz, about the next generation of women and non-binary filmmakers.

The conversation, which is open to the public and free of charge, will offer attendees valuable tips on how to achieve success in the film industry, along with insider information about the industry.

"Through Her Lens has been instrumental in providing mentorship and support to the next generation of women and non-binary filmmakers who are shaping the future of our industry," Jenkins said in a press release.

"I look forward to drawing upon my own professional experiences, alongside Kerry Washington and Laura Karpman, to encourage the next wave of women filmmakers," she continued.

"Tribeca and at CHANEL have a long legacy of championing women and non-binary filmmakers, and are endlessly dedicated to investing in the next generation of visionaries," Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO, added.

"For the past decade, this partnership has been carefully shepherded by my dear friend and trailblazer, the late Paula Weinstein. She taught us about the importance of mentorship and truly believed that a rising tide lifts all ships, never hesitating to lift up those coming up behind her. In Paula's honor and following the example she set, we’re excited to open this event to the public and invite a wider audience to join us for an inspiring discussion on the crucial role mentorship plays in creating a more equitable future for the next generation of filmmakers," she noted.

To register for the event, please visit tribecafilm.com/chanelthlconversations. Filmmaker submissions for the 2024 Through Her Lens program are now open. For more information, visit tribecafilm.com/throughherlens. The three-day workshop will take place in September 2024.

