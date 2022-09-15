Chanel and Tribeca are teaming up again for the eighth annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program.

Since 2015, Tribeca and Chanel, in collaboration with Pulse Films, have provided industry support, artistic development, and funding to emerging U.S.-based self-identifying women and non-binary writers and directors.

This year, the companies gathered a diverse range of leading women and non-binary creators including Alexandra Shipp, Annette Bening, Patty Jenkins, and more, to share their experiences with, and provide guidance to, five teams of filmmakers that have been selected to receive project support for their upcoming short narrative films.

The three-day immersive program will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Sept. 22 and will feature a hybrid of virtual and in-person masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing, and directing.

At the conclusion of the program, each pair will pitch their projects to a jury of industry experts, and one team will receive full financing to produce their short film with support from Tribeca Studios. The four other projects will be awarded grant funds to support their films’ development.

“Now more than ever, the unique perspectives of women need to be front and center in cinema,” Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO, said in a press release.

"Tribeca’s core belief is that art can change the world, and our long-standing partnership with Chanel will pave the way for larger audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling through the lens of female and non-binary filmmakers," she added.

To celebrate the 8th annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, Tribeca and Chanel created The Authenticity of Me, a documentary-style conversation with Jenkins, Ariana DeBose, Greta Lee, Jurnee Smollett, Taylour Paige and Sadie Sink to discuss bringing their whole selves to bear in their artistic vision and work.

