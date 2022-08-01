Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.

Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Good+Foundation partners with anti-poverty programs across the country with the goal of incentivizing parental enrollment and participation in programs like counseling, health services, employment assistance, financial literacy, and co-parenting classes.

The event began with welcoming remarks from Jerry and Jessica, where they highlighted the work the organization has done since its inception.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

"I started Good+Foundation in 2001 because I wanted to make sure new parents had what they needed to raise babies with less stress, in safety, regardless of their income," Jessica said.

"For almost 21 years, Good+ has been getting essential items like cribs, diapers, and strollers to families living on low incomes. Good+ expanded to L.A. 10 years ago, and now we have more than 115 program partners combined, in New York and L.A.," she continued.

Neil Rasmus and Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Before closing out the evening, guests enjoyed an energetic comedy set by Jim Gaffigan.

