Margot Robbie is channeling the '90s in her Met Gala style!

The Barbie star took a break from the pink on Monday to walk the carpet at the annual fashion event. And eagle-eyed fans spotted that her look was 20 years in the making!

The Chanel gown, a black bustier and skirt with a see-through corset and over-the-shoulder sash, was debuted by Cindy Crawford on the fashion house's 1993 runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1 in New York City. The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

