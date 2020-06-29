Up to 60% Off Designer Watches From the Amazon Sale

Time to shop for deals on watches from the Big Style Sale from Amazon! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including swimwear, men's clothing, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style this evening as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale.

A glamorous rose-gold watch.

Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger REGULARLY $102 $64.99 at Amazon

A gorgeous vintage-inspired watch.

A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color.

Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West Amazon Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West REGULARLY $36.75 $24.99 at Amazon

This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated.

Dress Watch Bulova Amazon Dress Watch Bulova REGULARLY $275 $119.99 at Amazon

A stunning Swarovski crystal-embellished watch that comes with two coordinating bracelets.

A blingy timepiece that doubles as a stunning piece of jewelry.

Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more.

Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin Amazon Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin REGULARLY $278 $149.99 on Amazon

Smart and Stylish watch powered by Google.

At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit.

Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit. REGULARLY $175 $79 at Amazon

The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer.

Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.

A smart take on a classic look.

A gold watch is a must-have in your collection.

Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.

A great deal on a minimalist timepiece from the Amazon Summer Sale.

Sign up for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale