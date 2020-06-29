Up to 60% Off Designer Watches From the Amazon Summer Sale

Time to shop for deals on watches from the Big Style Sale from Amazon! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including swimwear, men's clothing, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style this evening as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale.

Men's Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap Bulova Amazon Men's Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap Bulova Catch a deal on this stainless-steel diamond watch at the Amazon Big Style Sale! REGULARLY $595 $199.99 at Amazon

Men's Minimalist Vintage Watch with Analog Date MVMT Amazon Men's Minimalist Vintage Watch with Analog Date MVMT A great deal on a minimalist timepiece from the Amazon Summer Sale. REGULARLY $100 $80 at Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. $175 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Movado A smart take on a classic look. REGULARLY $795 $557 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $385 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer. REGULARLY $295 $233.56 at Amazon

Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit. REGULARLY $175 $79 at Amazon

Movado Connect 2.0 Movado Amazon Movado Connect 2.0 Movado Smart and Stylish watch powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $327 on Amazon

Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin Amazon Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more. REGULARLY $278 $149.99 on Amazon

Dress Watch Bulova Amazon Dress Watch Bulova This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. REGULARLY $275 $119.99 at Amazon

Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West Amazon Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color. REGULARLY $36.75 $24.99 at Amazon

Weekender 31mm Watch Timex Amazon Weekender 31mm Watch Timex An effortless style that'll keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle. REGULARLY $55 $33.34 at Amazon

Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger A glamorous rose-gold watch. REGULARLY $102 $64.99 at Amazon

