Update Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring Thanks to Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Dermstore
Dermstore

It's spring cleaning season, and that means everything in our home is getting a refresh – including our skincare and haircare collections. Right now, Dermstore is offering up to 20% off best-selling beauty products through Friday, March 10 with code REFRESH to stock up on your favorites and try out viral products at a discount. 

So many top-rated skincare, haircare and makeup products as well as fragrances and candles are marked down during the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale. Give yourself an at-home spa treatment with Peter Thomas Roth hyaluronic acid eye patches and Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta peel treatments, or level up your hair care routine with products from Briogeo, R+Co, Living Proof and more. Now is also a great time to shop splurges such as the award-winning Augustinus Bader Rich Cream and Bella Hadid-approved NuFACE system.

With over 6,000 discounted items and special promotions to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to your cart. Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite skincare and haircare deals to snag during the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale — up to 20% off with code REFRESH.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser
Dermstore
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser

"My dream cleanser tbh, it’s not stripping and leaves my skin feeling SO soft and glowy," raved one reviewer of this gentle cleanser. "Feels luxurious on the skin, and most importantly doesn’t break me out!!! Washes sunscreen and makeup off like a dream too! Please never stop selling this."

$17$14
WITH CODE REFRESH
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin and lactic acid to clear pores.

$41$33
WITH CODE REFRESH
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Dermstore
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. 

$290$247
WITH CODE REFRESH
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Dermstore
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Over 550 five-star reviewers swear by this BHA skin treatment, which chemically exfoliates skin to reduce acne, redness, and pore size while promoting a healthy glow.

$34$29
WITH CODE REFRESH
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
Dermstore
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Improve the appearance of your skin in both the short and long-term with Dr Dennis Gross' peel that claims to reduce fine line and wrinkles while shrinking pores.

$92$74
WITH CODE REFRESH
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Dermstore
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.

$39$31
WITH CODE REFRESH
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Dermstore
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Kate's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.

$44$35
WITH CODE REFRESH
NuFACE Mini
NuFACE Mini
Dermstore
NuFACE Mini

Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$209$167
WITH CODE REFRESH
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
Dermstore
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

"I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types.

$34$27
WITH CODE REFRESH
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

$55$44
WITH CODE REFRESH
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
Dermstore
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Revive your hair between washes with Living Proof's best-selling dry shampoo.

$43$34
WITH CODE REFRESH
Avene Thermal Spring Water
Avene Thermal Spring Water
Dermstore
Avene Thermal Spring Water

Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$19$15
WITH CODE REFRESH
StriVectin Peptight 360˚ Tightening Eye Serum
StriVectin Peptight 360˚ Tightening Eye Serum
Dermstore
StriVectin Peptight 360˚ Tightening Eye Serum

This eye serum from StriVectin claims to lift and tighten drooping skin with the power of peptides.

$72$58
WITH CODE REFRESH
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Dermstore
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing with sweet almond oil.

$53$42
WITH CODE REFRESH
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Dermstore
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for potential anti-aging benefits.

$66$53
WITH CODE REFRESH

