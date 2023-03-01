It's spring cleaning season, and that means everything in our home is getting a refresh – including our skincare and haircare collections. Right now, Dermstore is offering up to 20% off best-selling beauty products through Friday, March 10 with code REFRESH to stock up on your favorites and try out viral products at a discount.

Shop Dermstore Sale

So many top-rated skincare, haircare and makeup products as well as fragrances and candles are marked down during the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale. Give yourself an at-home spa treatment with Peter Thomas Roth hyaluronic acid eye patches and Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta peel treatments, or level up your hair care routine with products from Briogeo, R+Co, Living Proof and more. Now is also a great time to shop splurges such as the award-winning Augustinus Bader Rich Cream and Bella Hadid-approved NuFACE system.

With over 6,000 discounted items and special promotions to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to your cart. Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite skincare and haircare deals to snag during the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale — up to 20% off with code REFRESH.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser Dermstore La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser "My dream cleanser tbh, it’s not stripping and leaves my skin feeling SO soft and glowy," raved one reviewer of this gentle cleanser. "Feels luxurious on the skin, and most importantly doesn’t break me out!!! Washes sunscreen and makeup off like a dream too! Please never stop selling this." $17 $14 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $290 $247 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Dermstore NuFACE Mini Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $209 $167 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo Dermstore R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo "I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types. $34 $27 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

Save on Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Luxury Skincare

'Outer Banks' Star Carlacia Grant's Moisturizer Is On Sale for $18

The Skincare Tool Used by Meghann Fahy for the SAG Awards Is On Sale

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 25% Off Now

Save 25% On NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices & Skincare Sets