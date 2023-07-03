Upgrade Your Activewear with lululemon's Best 4th of July Finds: Save on Leggings, Shorts and More
lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples but are also longtime go-tos for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is overflowing with can't-miss styles for summer. You can find leggings, joggers, running shorts and more for less.
While the activewear brand isn’t having an official Fourth of July sale, one of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The super-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with thousands of rave reviews. As we refresh our workout wardrobe for summer, select Align leggings are available now for just $59.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 19 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.
As the weather heats up, lululemon's hottest items, with limited-time prices, include some of their best-selling leggings, tennis dresses, running shoes, and more. They are all perfect for warmer weather workouts. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn all year and there is nothing clearance about them.
In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in lululemon's — and perfect for switching up your go-to gym styles this summer. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bras, tank tops, or sneakers for summer, you really don't want to miss out on the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much section.
Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend this summer with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.
For when the sun gets hotty hot, throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.
The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.
Pair this tank with flowy shorts or light leggings for comfort and the perfect summer workout fit.
Feel light and free in these designed-for-yoga pants.
Save on these ultra-comfortable workout shoes that feel like they were made specifically for your foot.
Designed for yoga, the lululemon Align tank top is so weightless and buttery soft, all you feel is comfort in your practice. Pair with your favorite sports bra.
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running.
Designed for running and training, the lululemon Chargefeels deliver style, bounce, and agile support.
