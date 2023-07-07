Shop

Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Ninja Deals — Shop Air Fryers, Blenders & More

By ETonline Staff
Ninja Auto-iQ 6 Qt. Silver Electric Multi-Cooker
Amazon

Get ready to stock your cart, because Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year is almost here. Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially kicks off Tuesday, July 11, but luckily for you, there are already plenty of kitchen deals to shop now. Amazon is offering up to 60% off top-rated Ninja appliances to refresh your kitchen this summer.

Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.

With summer officially here, there is no better time to shop for a new blender. Ninja's high-performance models are designed to deliver the smoothest purees and finest blends to satisfy all of your cravings. Right now, you can score incredible early Prime Day savings on various Ninja blenders to help you keep cool all summer long.  

Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this summer.

Best Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Amazon
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently. 

$120$90
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

Ninja's extra-large, family-sized multicooker has the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp - all under one SmartLid.

$280$112
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender
Amazon
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender

Ninja BL642 Nutri Blender comes with 3 sizes of single-serve cups with spout lids to make it easy to take your favorite smoothies on the go all summer long. 

$250$160
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 8qt Original Dualzone 2 Basket Air Fryer with 6 functions - DZ201
Amazon
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer

Now is the time to score the Ninja 2-Basket air fryer and get 20% off on this best-selling appliance. 

$200$160
Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker
Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker
Amazon
Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker

Ninja's Foodi PossibleCooker Pro features 8 cooking functions for all kinds of dishes: slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm, sous vide, rraise, bake, and proof.

$150$130
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Amazon
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140$120
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130$100
Ninja 1000-Watt Professional Blender
Ninja 1000-Watt Professional Blender
Amazon
Ninja 1000-Watt Professional Blender

The Ninja Professional Blender features powerful performance power and a 72 oz. pitcher that is great for making large batches. 

$100$90
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$160
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.

$140$120
Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System
Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System
Amazon
Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System

If you're in the market for a new espresso machine, Ninja's Espresso and Coffee Barista System allows you to choose from three different espresso styles: Espresso, Lungo, and Over Ice. Plus, it features a built-in frother so you can craft espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, and more creations. 

$250$200
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer

Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. 

$230$180

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

