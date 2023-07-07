Get ready to stock your cart, because Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year is almost here. Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially kicks off Tuesday, July 11, but luckily for you, there are already plenty of kitchen deals to shop now. Amazon is offering up to 60% off top-rated Ninja appliances to refresh your kitchen this summer.

Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.

With summer officially here, there is no better time to shop for a new blender. Ninja's high-performance models are designed to deliver the smoothest purees and finest blends to satisfy all of your cravings. Right now, you can score incredible early Prime Day savings on various Ninja blenders to help you keep cool all summer long.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this summer.

Best Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $120 Shop Now

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $160 Shop Now

