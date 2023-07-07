Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Ninja Deals — Shop Air Fryers, Blenders & More
Get ready to stock your cart, because Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year is almost here. Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially kicks off Tuesday, July 11, but luckily for you, there are already plenty of kitchen deals to shop now. Amazon is offering up to 60% off top-rated Ninja appliances to refresh your kitchen this summer.
Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.
With summer officially here, there is no better time to shop for a new blender. Ninja's high-performance models are designed to deliver the smoothest purees and finest blends to satisfy all of your cravings. Right now, you can score incredible early Prime Day savings on various Ninja blenders to help you keep cool all summer long.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this summer.
Best Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances
Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently.
Ninja's extra-large, family-sized multicooker has the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp - all under one SmartLid.
Ninja BL642 Nutri Blender comes with 3 sizes of single-serve cups with spout lids to make it easy to take your favorite smoothies on the go all summer long.
Now is the time to score the Ninja 2-Basket air fryer and get 20% off on this best-selling appliance.
Ninja's Foodi PossibleCooker Pro features 8 cooking functions for all kinds of dishes: slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm, sous vide, rraise, bake, and proof.
Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender.
Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer.
The Ninja Professional Blender features powerful performance power and a 72 oz. pitcher that is great for making large batches.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
If you're in the market for a new espresso machine, Ninja's Espresso and Coffee Barista System allows you to choose from three different espresso styles: Espresso, Lungo, and Over Ice. Plus, it features a built-in frother so you can craft espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, and more creations.
Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
