After two weeks of thrillers and upsets, Aryna Sabalenka returns to the US Open final for the second consecutive year with some unfinished business. The 26-year-old Belarusian will face off against American Jessica Pegula who has reached her first career Grand Slam final. Today's final will be a rematch of August's final at the Cincinnati Open, which Sabalenka won 6-3, 7-5, but a Grand Slam title is on the line this time.

Jessica Pegula rallied past Czech Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals on Thursday night. At 30 years old, Pegula is the oldest American woman in the Open Era to reach her maiden Grand Slam singles final. Meanwhile, Sabalenka has now reached the final of the past four hardcourt majors. Today, the world No. 2 will attempt to capture her third title in two years.

Don't miss a second of the action on the hardcourt. Here's how to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2024 women's final today, including all the best livestream options.

When is the Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka US Open match?

Jessica Pegula will battle Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open women's final on Saturday, September 7 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

How to Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka Without Cable

Today's US Open final between Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka is airing on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the best ways to watch the US Open is with ESPN+ or with a live TV streaming service like Sling TV and FuboTV.

What channel is the 2024 US Open on?

ESPN is the exclusive home of the 2024 US Open with every match of the Grand Slam streaming on ESPN+ this year. Coverage will also air across ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Deportes.

From the first round through the quarterfinals, the Tennis Channel will broadcast a pregame show, Live at the US Open, previewing the day. Find the full US Open broadcast schedule below to make sure you don't miss a minute of all the action.

2024 US Open Schedule

Men's and women's singles competition: Monday, August 26 through Sunday, September 8

Doubles and mixed doubles competition: Begins Wednesday, August 28

Mixed doubles final: Thursday, September 5

Women's doubles final: Friday, September 6

Men's doubles final: Saturday, September 7

Women's singles final: Saturday, September 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Men's singles final: Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. ET

2024 US Open Full Broadcast Schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, September 7

Men's Doubles Championship: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Women's Final Preview Show: 3:30-4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Women's Singles Championship: 4 - 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 8

Men's Final Preview Show: 1 - 2 p.m. (ABC)

Men's Final Preview Show: 1:30-2 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Men's Singles Championship: 2-5:30 p.m. (ABC / ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7 - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Men's Singles Final (Encore): 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

