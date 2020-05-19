Usain Bolt and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Usain Bolt is a dad! The 33-year-old Olympic sprinter welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, according to Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" Holness wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Neither Bolt nor Bennett has spoken about the birth of their first child publicly.

Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl! pic.twitter.com/bheXPgU7Qd — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 18, 2020

The couple first announced that they were expecting a bundle of joy in January. Bolt shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a stunning shot of Bennett showing off her bump in a red gown.

"I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE," he captioned the pic.

Bennett shared similar shots on her Instagram calling their baby "our biggest blessing... our greatest celebration... our golden child."

