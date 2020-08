It's a good thing Usain Bolt has been playing it safe because according to Christopher Tufton, Jamaica's Minister of Health, the 34-year-old athlete tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive. He has been formally notified, I'm told by the authorities,'' Tufton told reporters on Monday evening. "It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing."

According to CBS News, Jamaica has had less than 1,700 cases of the coronavirus, which the website notes is a relatively low number in a country of nearly three million.

Prior to the health minister's statement, Bolt took to Instagram to address reports that he had contracted the coronavirus.

"I saw on social media it said I'm confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work," Bolt said in the video, which was taken from bed. "I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay away from my friends. I'm also having no symptoms. I'm going to quarantine myself and wait confirmation to see what is the protocol."

Bolt, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday with a large party, also added, "I'm going to call my friends and tell them that anyone who come in contact with me, just to be safe, should quarantine and just to take it easy."

ET spoke with Bolt in July, where he talked about how the pandemic has impacted his life.

"I was traveling so much, so I actually got a break from traveling," the new dad shared. "At the start I was like, yes, I got a break. Now I really want to get back into the world and consider doing things and help."

Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, welcomed their daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, in May.

"It's actually my girlfriend, Kasi, that came up with the name. We sat down and went through a few names and she was like, 'I really love Olympia,'" he said. "I was like, 'I feel like you're going to put pressure on her.' ... I actually warned her and she's like, 'No, this is what I like.'"

