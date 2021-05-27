Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Second Child Together
Usher Calls Performing for a Live Audience Again His ‘Most Excit…
Gabby Barrett Dishes on the Surprise Father's Day Gift She's Get…
Brandi Carlile on Elton John Tribute and Feeling 'Banged Up' Fro…
Ava Max Teases New Music and Reveals Which Country Artist She Wa…
Nick Jonas on His Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Aw…
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Gush Over Each Other After Her Bi…
BTS on Their New Single ‘Butter’ and What to Expect at 2021 Bill…
DaBaby Says He's 'Waiting on Drake' for a Collab (Exclusive)
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…
Gabby Barrett on Motherhood, Breakout Year and Taking Her Baby o…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini Announced…
BTS Performs ‘Butter’ at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
Gabrielle Union Sets the Record Straight About Daughter Kaavia's…
Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of ‘Total Neglect,’ BTS Drops …
VAX LIVE: What to Expect From the Star-Studded Event, Pete David…
Saweetie Talks Weird Food Combos, ‘Fast (Motion)’ and Her Breako…
Nick Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers' New Tour! (Exclusive)
Pink Explains Her Constant Struggle With a Work-Life Balance in …
Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her for Aerial Stunt at 2021 Billbo…
Usher has another baby on the way!
The R&B crooner and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their second child together. Usher’s rep confirmed the pregnancy to ET. Additionally, the couple shared the announcement at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, where Jenn showed off her burgeoning baby bump on the red carpet. The two had eyes only for each other as they posed for pics and Usher -- who hosted the awards show -- cradled Jenn's belly. This will be Usher's fourth child.
The news comes just eight months after the couple welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo, who was born in September. The "Yeah" singer is also dad to sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd Ely, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.
Meanwhile, ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Usher on the red carpet ahead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he shared how it felt "unreal" to be performing for live audiences again.
"I feel like this is the greatest, the most wonderful experience that's happened since 2020," he expressed, adding that it's "unreal" that he's hosting, Elton John is performing and it's amazing "being in a room with an audience."
Earlier this week, the 42-year-old singer also shared with ET how his sons are adapting to their baby sister.
"Man, my boys are really enjoying having another girl in the house," Usher gushed. "Me and Jenn are very, very happy to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was really, like, the silver lining for us [in the pandemic], and for a lot of people who had new babies this year."
"There's been a lot of loss. So really happy to just be celebrating life," he added, also teasing that he wouldn't mind having more kids. "That's a possibility...I don't know."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Best Performances of the Night
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
Usher Gushes Over Life With Daughter Sovereign Bo (Exclusive)
Related Gallery