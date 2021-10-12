Usher and Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Second Child
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea's second child together has arrived! The 42-year-old singer and his girlfriend welcomed a son, Sire Castrello Raymond, on Sept. 29, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.
Usher shared an adorable black-and-white picture of their baby boy.
"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," he wrote. "I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
The newborn's arrival comes after Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond, in September 2020. "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," Usher captioned a sweet Instagram picture, sharing the news. "'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️."
Goicoechea confirmed her second pregnancy in May on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, where she debuted her baby bump in a chic black outfit. "'Another One' in my @djkhaled voice," the VP of A&R at Epic Records wrote alongside a series of photos from the event, which showed Usher cradling her stomach.
ET spoke with Usher, who also shares sons Usher V and Naviyd with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, in May, where he dished on life as a dad of three and how wonderful it was to welcome his daughter last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. "
"Man, my boys are really enjoying having another girl in the house," he said. "Me and Jenn are very, very happy to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was really, like, the silver lining for us [in the pandemic], and for a lot of people who had new babies this year. There's been a lot of loss, so really happy to just be celebrating life."
