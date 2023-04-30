A sensual reunion to remember. Kimora Lee Simmons came out to Usher's My Way Las Vegas residency show over the weekend and got a sultry serenade, complete with a sweet treat.

In a video shared to social media, a bare-chested Usher got up close and personal with Simmons -- marking something of a reunion between the singer and the model 25 years after she appeared in the music video for his song "Nice & Slow."

The fateful gathering came courtesy of Kim Kardashian, who brought Simmons -- as well as sister Khloe Kardashian -- to Usher's show at Park MGM Las Vegas.

Kardashian made sure to share the hot exchange to her Instagram story, showing Usher standing in front of Simmons, singing "Nice & Slow" before feeding her a chocolate strawberry.

Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons reunited in Vegas 25 years after ‘Nice & Slow’. pic.twitter.com/7sE8GWHZkK — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) April 30, 2023

After Usher returned to stage, Simmons couldn't help but laugh while fanning herself following the steamy moment.

The Simmons serenade comes just a week after Usher sang to Kim, who came out to watch his show last weekend as well.

The reality star had a special moment as Usher danced over to her section and began to sing "Superstar." Before going into the first verse, the singer gave the SKIMS founder a special shout-out, sharing, "What up Kim? You made it!"

Kim's previous trip to the Usher show came six months after she missed his concert -- due to inclement weather. In October, Kim tried to pull off the ultimate birthday surprise with a trip to the Usher concert. Unfortunately for the birthday girl and her crew, they didn't make it to the show due to windy conditions.

Check out the video below for more on the reality star's long-delayed Usher outing.

Usher Sings to Kim Kardashian at Las Vegas Residency Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Zendaya and Tom Holland Jam Out to Usher at His Las Vegas Show

Kim Kardashian Gets Serenaded by Usher at Las Vegas Residency

Watch Usher Give Queen Latifah 'Her Flowers' at His Las Vegas Show

Usher Wishes Kim Kardashian Happy Birthday After Missing Vegas Show