Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E. Perform Prince Tribute at 2020 GRAMMYs

Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E. performed a special tribute to Prince during the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.



The duo brought the crowd inside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to their feet with renditions of Prince's catalog of hits including, "When Doves Cry," "Kiss" and "Little Red Corvette."

Usher channeled Prince in leather pants and a matching tuxedo jacket and a dangling earring.

A little later in the number, GRAMMY nominee FKA Twigs showcased her pole dancing skills and danced with Usher during "Kiss."

The night was a somber one in light of the deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Several attendees, including GRAMMYs host Alicia Keys, paid tribute to Bryant throughout the show.

In addition to celebrating Prince’s legacy at the 2020 GRAMMYs, Sheila E. signed on as musical director of an upcoming concert tribute to the legendary singer. The star-studded event will feature performances from Usher, Keys, Common, Earth Wind & Fire, H.E.R., John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and more.

The tribute airs next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

