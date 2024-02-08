Usher is no stranger to the Super Bowl. Ahead of his performance at Super Bowl LVIII's halftime show, the 45-year-old singer spoke to Apple Music about the last time he took the stage at the big game.

Back in 2011, Usher served as a surprise guest when the Black Eyed Peas headlined the halftime show, singing "OMG" with will.i.am. While fans remember an epic performance, Usher had a different recollection of the event.

"Oddly enough, there was a moment that only I think I remember," he said. "My hand got caught in the wire that was holding me 30 feet in the air and I almost missed my first mark. I was like, 'Oh my god. Don't let this malfunction cause me to miss something.'"

It's not the only thing that Usher remembers, though. He said that, after the performance was said and done, he recalls "how amazing it felt to be in front of that many people and feel the energy."

"So much so that it made me really passionate about eventually getting this moment that I'm getting ready to have," he said. "But it was really fueled by being able to be in that moment with the Black Eyed Peas."

Now, more than a decade later, Usher's big moment is finally here.

"Sometimes affirmations and words of confirmation isn't enough. You have to put in the work... This is just really a testament of dedication," he said. "I don't have this moment by myself. All of my fans that I bring with me, each and every person that had anything to do with the music, the creativity, everybody is a part of this celebratory moment. What I feel is that this is only the beginning."

Usher, who's set to release his new album, Coming Home, on Feb. 9, also spoke to ET ahead of the big game, and shared what he hopes fans take away from his performance.

"There's more than one way to sustain a career," he told ET's Kevin Frazier. "You're never too old, you're never too young, it all works together, but the one thing you need is to believe that you can -- and that's what Las Vegas represents for me."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT: