Usher has a confession ... fans may see a guest or two during his Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show!

In a new interview with Billboard, the 45-year-old crooner revealed that during the performance -- which is a celebration of his 30-year career, there may be some features.

"It will definitely be an event," Usher teases to the magazine. "There are special guests. And I've considered new songs. But you know, it's 12 to 15 minutes. So it's really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there's the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It's a lot. So I'm trying my hardest not to overthink it."

Usher's long list of collaborators include Lil John, Ludacris, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys, just to name a few.

The "U Got It Bad" singer says that he admired past performers such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Beyoncé and Madonna. When it comes to getting advice, Usher admits that he has heard from past performers ahead of his big dance.

"I've happened to be around a few people who've played the Super Bowl, and they did give me some pointers," he shares. "I also happened to be on a boat not too long ago with Katy Perry, who gave me some notes."

He continues, "I heard that Rihanna stood up for me [in a December interview with E! News] and said something really incredible [about Usher's qualifications for the gig]. I really appreciated that. I've watched every performer, analyzing how they maximized those 12 minutes. But you know, your moment is your moment. And this is a moment I've prepared for during the last 30 years."

Going into the performance (which will mark his 101st in Las Vegas) the GRAMMY-winning superstar knows what the people want.

"You should have hit records," he tells Billboard with a laugh. "I always say that a new song is a bit of a risk. But then, Beyoncé played something fairly new ["Formation," at the Coldplay-headlined Super Bowl 50 in 2016], which I thought was really interesting, and The Weeknd did a pretty cool job as well. You also need to have a singalong moment."

He adds, "I think every Super Bowl should have a live band and your mic has to be on, or should be, because people want to connect with you. They want to feel it's live and in the moment. And every halftime performance should have dancing. Even if the artist isn't doing that, you have to have some sort of choreography."

In November, ET chatted with the "Daddy's Home" singer, where he spoke about celebrating the highly anticipated moment.

"The fact that I have my friends and new people to celebrate with is ultimately what's driving me and building my anticipation and excitement," he said. "... I don't take it for granted. My mother talked about this moment many years ago actually and there was the thought that maybe it wouldn't come. It was just a matter of time and making certain that the moment was right."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT: