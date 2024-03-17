Usher's got a confession about his wedding to Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea!

On Saturday, the GRAMMY-winning superstar revealed that their Las Vegas nuptials -- that came after he took the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show -- were a surprise to not only the world, but his family as well.

Speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards, Usher, 45, shared that even though the world knew he was engaged, he and Goicoechea had a sweeter way in mind to cap off his banner year.

"It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us," he told ET. "It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run. My mother was there, her mother was there, the kids were there, our immediate family was there. Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us.'"

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Usher also had a special shout-out for his number one as he took the stage to accept the President's Award during the live ceremony.

"I'm thankful for the support that my mother gave me for my dreams," he said. "I'm so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn't be able to do this."

He added, "They say standing behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding it down. My kids, I love you guys so so much. I hope that I'm an example. I'm a dad who's just trying to get it right every day."

Usher received recognition with the President's Award for his philanthropy and dedication to public service throughout his decades-long career. He also received the Entertainer of the Year award.

"It has been a hell of a year but it's been a hell of a career," he told ET. "At 45, you hope that you're just getting warmed up or either you are receiving these types of accolades as a result of your tenure, your 10,000 hours. You begin to reap the benefits of it, so I'm really happy to be recognized here and for what I love to do, which is to help the youth."

In February, Usher's rep confirmed that he and the music executive tied the knot following the big game on Feb. 11.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," the statement read. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Prior to their big day, the couple obtained a marriage license with the Las Vegas's Clark County clerk on Feb. 8.

Usher then celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing pics from the drive-thru ceremony held at The Fast Lane chapel.

"One of them Ones 💍 2.11.24," the "U Got It Bad" singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

In the photos, Usher looked dapper in an asymmetrical black and white tux, while his new wife opted for an off-the-shoulder pant suit, which she paired with white sunglasses and gloves. As they exchanged vows, Jennifer added a stunning veil to her look, which was embroidered with the words "Mrs. Raymond 02.11.24."

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

In another photo from the big day, the pair's children, Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2, are spotted in the back seat. The snap followed with a picture of Usher and Goicoechea holding the babies, while they stood next to his sons, Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15.

RELATED CONTENT: