Valerie Bertinelli Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Mike Goodnough in New Video

Valerie Bertinelli is in her cuddling era, and she can't get enough of her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough.

On Monday, the 63-year-old actress posted an Instagram video showing her and her man -- the writer aka the Hoarse Whisperer -- getting cozy by the fireplace. The video is set to the tune of Taylor Swift's "The Alchemy," which is off of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The video's not very long, but it's endearing. It shows Bertinelli laying comfortably on Goodnough while she holds the phone up to pan around the living room. Goodnough is also seen mouthing something, and while it's hard to decipher what he says, it clearly made Bertinelli burst out in laughter.

It's not the first time Bertinelli has showed off the new man in her life with a little help from Swift. She did exactly that nearly two weeks ago when she went Instagram official with their romance. That post was set to Swift's "So High School" to describe her emotions and she captioned it with lyrics from the track as well.

Bertinelli's posts comes not long after Goodnough confirmed his romance in a Substack post.

"I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift," he wrote on his Hoarse Whisperings Substack.

Goodnough then posted video of an Entertainment Tonight segment showcasing the budding romance. He captioned it, "Welp, so much for the staying anonymous thing. So, uh, hi... I guess."

Bertinelli and Goodnough's relationship began on Instagram, and it started out as platonic.

"There was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar," Bertinelli previously shared with People, noting that the relationship progressed to phone calls and ultimately, became romantic. "It’s crazy the comfort level... It feels incredibly right."

Bertinelli was previously married twice -- first to the late rock star Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shared son Wolfgang, 33. Though the pair divorced in 2007, they remained amicable and Bertinelli was by Van Halen's side when he died due to complications from throat cancer in October 2020.

She was also married to financial planner Tom Vitale from 2011-2022. On the day her dissolution of marriage became official, Bertinelli took to social media and declared she was "happily divorced."

