Taylor Swift with the assist!

Valerie Bertinelli on Saturday went Instagram official with her boyfriend Mike Goodnough -- the writer aka the Hoarse Whisperer. It's a sweet selfie of the couple that also includes a caption that borrows from Swift's lyrics to "So High School" to describe her emotions. The 63-year-old actress is practically floating on Cloud 9.

"🎶 I'll drink what you think and I'm high from smokin' your jokes all damn night 🎶," Bertinelli captioned the post.

"So High School" is track 22 on The Tortured Poets Department. Fans have speculated the track -- featured on Swift's surprise double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology -- references her boyfriend Travis Kelce's dad, Ed.

"I feel like laughing in the middle of practice again / To that impression you did of your dad again," Swift sings on the song's second verse. For his part, Kelce has been known to deliver impressions of his dad on his podcast, New Heights.

In any event, Bertinelli's sweet social media gesture comes after Goodnough confirmed his relationship with the actress.

"I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift," he wrote on his Hoarse Whisperings Substack.

"Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain hellfire down on you for years and bring you to your knees… and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone 'Honey' because you just love the absolute hell out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her," he added. "So, the little rumor going around, consider it happily confirmed."

The writer sweetly added, "I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together."

On Friday, Goodnough also posted video of an Entertainment Tonight segment showcasing the new relationship. He prefaced the segment with the text, "When you like being the 'anonymous boyfriend' but the press finds your socials."

He captioned it, "Welp, so much for the staying anonymous thing. So, uh, hi... I guess."

Bertinelli's reaction? She commented with a Chris Evans GIF laughing like there's no tomorrow.

RELATED CONTENT: