Valerie Harper Laid to Rest In Intimate Funeral In Los Angeles

Valerie Harper has been laid to rest.

ET has learned that a funeral service was held Saturday in Los Angeles for the late actress. The service took place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Among the attendees was director James L. Brooks and actors Elliott Gould, Frances Fisher, Connie Stevens and Joely Fisher. The service was kept to a smaller gathering "otherwise everyone would have wanted to attend," a source tells ET. During the gathering, Fisher read a letter from Diane Ladd who was not able to attend.

Harper's daughter, Cristina Cacciotti, was also in attendance and spoke at the service.

ET also learned that the late Mary Tyler Moore Show actress was clear that this funeral service was meant to be a celebration. Everyone was instructed to wear color, no black. All attendees were also asked to bring a yellow rose to lay on the casket. People was first to report news of the funeral.

Harper died on Aug. 30 after a long battle with cancer. She was 80. The beloved TV star spent many years before her death struggling with two separate cancer diagnosis. However, she always maintained a positive attitude and continued to charm fans on the silver screen.

During ET's last interview with Harper in 2016, to promote her role in the short film My Mom and the Girl, she opened up about her "great, long" life.

"You wake up and go, 'Oh! I'm here, another day to live!'" Harper shared. "I've had a great long [life], and great stuff's happened to me and my darling husband [Tony Cacciotti]."

