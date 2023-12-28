Fans of the supernatural dramas, The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals, were treated to exciting news as co-stars Candice King and Steven Krueger seemingly unveiled their romantic relationship on Wednesday.

King, known for her portrayal of Caroline Forbes on The Vampire Diaries, shared the possible announcement on her Instagram account. The revelation came in the form of a 2023 recap montage, which featured a sweet kiss between King and Krueger, renowned for his role as Josh Rosza on all five seasons of The Originals.

The adorable video was captioned by King with the caption, "I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023."

Instagram

Followers were taken by surprise, especially given that The Vampire Diaries concluded in 2017 and The Originals in 2018. One fan expressed their astonishment, writing, "Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card but I'm here for it." Another follower commented, "I LOVE you and Steven together!!!! Sending love and wishing much happiness for you both and families!!"

Krueger, also known for his role on Roswell, is currently captivating audiences as Coach Ben Scott on Yellowjackets, a role that takes him to remote areas of Canada for filming. Speaking about the experience, he mentioned, "We did spend some time back in the woods and in different locations when we were in the first season trekking through."

The Vampire Diaries, which aired from Sept. 10, 2009, to March 10, 2017, followed the lives of the Salvatore brothers and their connection with Elena Gilbert. Its spinoff, The Originals, centered around the Mikaelson siblings, exploring their tumultuous history in New Orleans.

