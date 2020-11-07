Van Jones couldn't contain his emotions while talking about Joe Biden's projected victory over President Donald Trump.

"Well, it’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids, 'character matters,'" Jones said while on CNN on Saturday, as he began to wipe away tears. "Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters."

"It's easier for a lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send Dreamers back for no reason," he continued, referencing Trump's previous comments about immigrants.

"This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered," he said through tears. "You know ‘I can’t breathe’? That wasn’t just George Floyd. That was a lot of people who have felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day, you’re waking up and you’re getting these tweets and you just don’t know — and you’re going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you."

"And you’re worried about your kids. And you’re worried about your sister and can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her?" he added. "And you’ve spent so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together."

“This is a big deal for us just to be able to get some peace and to have a chance for a reset. And the character of the country matters. And being a good man matters," Jones said.

Biden defeated Trump after a narrow race, CBS News reports. According to the outlet, Biden won Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving him the electoral votes needed to win, as ballots continued to be counted four days after Election Day. Harris also became the first-ever woman elected to one of the top two offices of the executive branch.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted on Saturday "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Celebrities and political figures have been taking to social media to express their feelings on the results. Former president Barack Obama congratulated both his former Vice President and Senator Harris on their monumental win.

See more on Biden and Harris' win in the video below.

