Katie Maloney is saying goodbye to the home she shared with her ex, Tom Schwartz. Three months after filing for divorce, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram Wednesday night to share a photo of herself in an empty room of the former couple's Los Angeles home -- a moment she said felt like she was attending her "own funeral."

"I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot," Maloney began. "The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive."

While saying goodbye to the home in L.A.'s Valley Village neighborhood, Maloney also thanked it for the memories, which both she and Schwartz created over the last three years.

"Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS," she continued. "I’m going to miss coming home."

Maloney first shared snaps of the moving process on Sunday. "Update.. in case you’re wondering.. I just live amongst a sea of boxes,” she captioned a photo on her Instagram Story of herself surrounded by cardboard boxes. "Moving in 2 days."

Schwartz also shared some pics from the move, posting a photo of various boxes piled on top of one another in the estranged couple's living room, as well as a few of the pair's two dogs, Butter and Gordo, writing, "Children of divorce."

In April, Maloney sat down with Lindsey Metselaar for an episode of her We Met at Acme podcast, where she reflected on pulling the plug on her 12-year relationship.

"I had been expressing my feelings -- where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior," Maloney shared. "I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed."

Maloney candidly recalled how she finally came out and confronted the situation head-on, claiming that she flat-out told Schwartz she wasn't happy, saying, "And then he just didn't really do anything... I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something."

Several weeks later, Maloney said she hadn't gotten any sort of understanding from Schwartz and "I decided that I had wanted to get a divorce."

Maloney admitted that she "really thought that we were gonna make it work," but struggling with the issues in their relationship, and putting all her focus and energy into her marriage, took a toll on her mental health.

While it was a difficult and painful decision, Maloney said she feels that "separating was the best option and the best decision for myself and really for the both of us."

"We had both changed and grown apart and [I realized] that maybe this marriage wasn't the healthiest thing for us," Maloney explained, adding that she felt like she "was just dying inside" and was "losing sleep" over constantly worrying about the marriage before she filed for divorce.

The pair first announced their decision to call it quits on March 15, in separate statements posted to Instagram. Maloney then officially filed for divorce on March 22, citing "irreconcilable differences."

