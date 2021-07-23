Congrats are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, who just made their engagement Instagram official! On Friday, the 36-year-old reality star posted a photo of her and Davies kissing as she shows off her ring.

"Verified I SAID YES!!!!! 💍 We are engaged!!! Thank you to @brock__davies for making me the happiest girl in the world and to @kylechandesign for making me the most gorgeous ring ever!!" she captioned the photo.

A source confirmed to ET earlier this week that the Vanderpump Rules star and her rugby player beau were engaged. The news comes after Shay was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger while out in Los Angeles. Shay -- who just wrapped season 9 of Vanderpump Rules -- reposted a photo of the outing on her Instagram Story.

Davies and Shay have been dating since November 2019, and welcomed daughter Summer Moon in April.

After her daughter's birth, Shay opened up about her difficult delivery.

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome," she shared on Instagram. "My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai," she concluded her post. "We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!"

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vanderpump Rules': Scheana Shay on Season 8 Drama and Falling In Love Again (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Scheana Shay Claims She Had a 'Sexual Throuple' With John Mayer

Why Bravo's Scheana Shay Stopped Talking to Chrishell Stause

Related Gallery