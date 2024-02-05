Drinking, eating, dancing, partying and general debauchery are all on full display -- from the guests and professional staff alike -- on Vanderpump Villa.

On Monday, Hulu released a trailer for its upcoming reality series, which follows Lisa Vanderpump and her hand-selected staff as they work, live and play at an exclusive French estate called Chateau Rosabelle.

This trailer really showcases the kinds of alcohol and wealth-fueled hijinks fans can expect from the new series, even as Lisa lays down the law and spells out exactly what rules she expects her staff to follow.

"The bar is out of bounds, the bedrooms are out of beds," Lisa tells some of her staff in a moment intercut with footage of her staff drinking wildly and then seemingly hooking up in the bedrooms. "Don't get sloppy."

However, lead server Marciano Brunette seems to lay out the staff's view clearly as he suggests, "As long as we make sure [the guests] leave happy, we can do whatever we want."

In a press release for the show, Hulu teases that each scintillating episode will follow the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous and heated moments, from the staff and guests.

All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her "pop up" experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire. But will this unparalleled -- yet unorthodox -- crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests' and Lisa's great expectations?

Vanderpump Villa premieres this spring on Hulu.

