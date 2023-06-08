One day after the dramatic Vanderpump Rules finale, Hulu announced it is teaming up with Lisa Vanderpump for a new reality series: Vanderpump Villa.

The upcoming series, which has been given a 10-episode order, follows the hand-picked staff of Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests. A launch date has yet to be announced.

Vanderpump will serve as an executive producer on the series, which will be produced by Bunim/Murray. Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

The news marks Vanderpump's first project with Disney-owned Hulu as the entrepreneur and restaurateur continues to expand her reality TV empire. Vanderpump Villa also comes as she wraps the explosive 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, which gained steam amid Scandoval, and similarly began by following the employees of her West Hollywood restaurants, Pump and Sur. The conclusion of the three-part cast reunion aired Wednesday evening, and featured several shocking revelations and expletive-filled insults.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, began in the restaurant and nightclub business more than 30 years ago. Vanderpump is also an accomplished businesswoman, author, producer, TV personality and philanthropist, as she continues to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and calling for the end of animal abuse.

Vanderpump joins a Hulu unscripted slate that includes The Kardashians, recently picked up for 20 more episodes, and The D'Amelio Show, picked up for a third season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Raquel Leviss on When Tom Sandoval Affair Began: A Complete Timeline

Tom Schwartz Says He's 'Taking a Break' From Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval Shames Ariana Madix for Wearing a T-Shirt During Sex

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump Open Up About Picking Up the Pieces Since Scandoval (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery