Vanessa Bryant Found Kobe and Gianna's Public Memorial Healing

Vanessa Bryant is still mourning the loss of her husband and daughter. A source close to the family tells ET that Vanessa found Monday's memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be healing.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, died in a helicopter crash last month, along with seven others. The late NBA player and Vanessa shared three other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

"Vanessa is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love her and her family received," the source said. "It was the perfect tribute to Kobe and Gigi. Vanessa knows the grieving process will be long and hard but Monday’s tribute helped her and her family during a rough time."

During the memorial, which was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Vanessa gave a moving tribute that highlighted her life with Kobe and Gigi. She began by speaking about her "baby girl," who she called an "amazingly sweet and gentle soul."

"She would hug me and hold me so tight, I could feel her love me. I loved the way she looked up at me while she hugged me. It was as if she was soaking me all in. We loved each other so much," she said in part. "... She was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful, and loving daughter and sister. She was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world."

Then she moved to her "soulmate," Kobe, with whom she'd been in a relationship since she was 17.

"I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor as an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything," Vanessa said in part. "... He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring and romantic."

"God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other," she concluded of Kobe and Gigi. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

Following her tribute, celebs including Michael Jordan, Beyoncé and Alicia Keys were seen comforting Vanessa.

