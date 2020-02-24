People continue to show their support for Vanessa Bryant and her family.

On Monday, thousands gathered at Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, as well his daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and more were in attendance paying their respects.

During and after the memorial, celebs and fans took to social media to share their praise for Vanessa's strength after she took the stage to give an emotional speech.

"My MVP🏆❤️ @vanessabryant I tell you everyday you are the strongest woman I know," La La Anthony wrote on Instagram. "The strength I watched you show today is unmatched❤️Your words today were so beautiful. The epitome of love and grace. You are an amazing friend, mother, & wife. I got your back today, tomorrow, & forever. LOVE YOU V..❤️ #mambaandmambacitaforever 🕊"

"Today we celebrate the incredible life of my good friend Kobe Bryant & his daughter, Gigi. I was so very honored to be a the memorial & witness all the love firsthand," Alex Rodriguez tweeted. "Vanessa Bryant showed the ultimate amount of strength w/her beautiful speech. It was truly remarkable & powerful."

Cookie & I were blown away by the strength, grace & courage shown by Vanessa Bryant as she memorialized her husband & daughter. The personal stories & beautiful family memories she shared provided comfort as she opened a window into their lives & the love of their family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 24, 2020

The strength Vanessa Bryant just showed is remarkable. #KobeFarewell — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 24, 2020

God bless Vanessa Bryant. I don’t know where she has found the strength but I know that ain’t nothing but God #ForKobeAndGigi — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 24, 2020

Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

The strength and grace that Vanessa Bryant has displayed in this time of unbelievable tragedy blows my mind. She is truly a queen. #RIPKobe#RIPGIANNA and may everyone who lost their life that day Rest In Peace and paradise. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 24, 2020

The strength of vanessabryant is indescribable... This is just the beginning of a new life without #KobeAndGianna . She spoke of all of the milestones that they will not be a part of and it broke my heart. Please… https://t.co/of59wWc7Ma — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) February 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant, you're strength 🙏🏾 — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson1_) February 24, 2020

Fans also couldn't help but share their thoughts and feelings on social media.

It is unreal how incredibly strong Vanessa Bryant has been through THIS UNTHINKABLE TRAGEDY.#KobeFarewell



pic.twitter.com/3KY73SgVhg — Demola Michael 🇳🇬 (@_demolamichael) February 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant is eulogizing her child in front of the world. The strength of this woman, my god. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant you are one strong brave woman. God bless you dear. #ForKobeAndGigi — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) February 24, 2020

May God continue to guide,protect and keep you Vanessa. Remain strong we all stand with you and your girls. R.I.P Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Mamba's out but never forgotten #KobeFarewellpic.twitter.com/5ME3pSnUCl — She Simple💞 (@shesimplycute) February 24, 2020

The strength of Vanessa Bryant, to get up there in front of a sold out Staples Center & talk about this tragedy, it’s out of this world. Prayers out to this woman & the entire family.

We miss you Kobe & GiGi 💜💛

pic.twitter.com/sCfCWbhXhJ — Sterling (@SterlSilva) February 24, 2020

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other," Vanessa Bryant. “He had to bring them home together.” The sheer strength of this mom and wife. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kl0H4oYnL9 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 24, 2020

