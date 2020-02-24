Alex Rodriguez, La La Anthony, Magic Johnson and More Praise Vanessa Bryant's Strength After Kobe Memorial
People continue to show their support for Vanessa Bryant and her family.
On Monday, thousands gathered at Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, as well his daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and more were in attendance paying their respects.
During and after the memorial, celebs and fans took to social media to share their praise for Vanessa's strength after she took the stage to give an emotional speech.
"My MVP🏆❤️ @vanessabryant I tell you everyday you are the strongest woman I know," La La Anthony wrote on Instagram. "The strength I watched you show today is unmatched❤️Your words today were so beautiful. The epitome of love and grace. You are an amazing friend, mother, & wife. I got your back today, tomorrow, & forever. LOVE YOU V..❤️ #mambaandmambacitaforever 🕊"
"Today we celebrate the incredible life of my good friend Kobe Bryant & his daughter, Gigi. I was so very honored to be a the memorial & witness all the love firsthand," Alex Rodriguez tweeted. "Vanessa Bryant showed the ultimate amount of strength w/her beautiful speech. It was truly remarkable & powerful."
See more celebrity reactions below:
Fans also couldn't help but share their thoughts and feelings on social media.
See more moments from the memorial below.
