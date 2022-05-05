Vanessa Bryant Gets 40th Birthday Wishes From Daughter Natalia, Kim Kardashian, Ciara and More
Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love on her 40th birthday! On Thursday, the mother of four was showered with sweet birthday messages on her milestone day.
“Happy Birthday Mommy 🤍I love you ♾ @vanessabryant,” Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s 20-year-old daughter, Natalia, wrote next to a picture of her and her mom smiling while wearing Christmas hats.
Vanessa took to the comments to thank her daughter for the love. “I love you more. Thank you baby. 😘❤️,” the birthday girl wrote.
Natalia continued the celebrations on her Instagram Stories, sharing the picture from her post with an additional message that read, “Thanks for always making me laugh, I love you, happy birthday mama @vanessabryant.”
Natalia posted another picture of her and her mother from one of their trips to Disneyland, writing, “to many more disney days and being your shield on splash mtn..."
“& golf days,” she captioned another selfie of her and her mom on the golf course. “I love you mother *putter*.” Natalia shared one final picture of her mom holding up a bottle of Coke, calling her “seriously the best.”
Vanessa, who is also mom to Bianka, 5, Capri, 2, and the late Gianna Bryant, also got a birthday dedication from her best friend, Ciara.
“Happy Birthday to My Boo @VanessaBryant the ultimate Super Mama! I love you so much! #IllAlwaysSqueezeInTheTiniestBedWitcha 🤣❤️🎂💃🏽,” the “Goodies” singer wrote next to a picture of her and Vanessa snuggled close in a bed.
Ciara also shared a message from her husband, Russell Wilson, dedicated to Vanessa. “Happy birthday to one of the coolest, awesome, best people in the world, V. Vanessa, we love you so much,” the NFL star said in a video. “Keep inspiring the world, keep inspiring us every single day. Keep going, keep shining. Keep being the star that you are. We love you. Happy Birthday to you.”
Vanessa also received a special shout-out from her sister-in-law, Sharia Washington. “V, today is YOUR day. You give so much to others, I hope you take some time for yourself today,” she wrote next to a carousel of photos. “Thank you for being an amazing friend, an incredible sister, a super mom to my beautiful nieces and my baby brother’s forever 'Queen Mamba' 😉 Happy birthday V! 🥂🍾🥳Love you! 😘❤️ #likefinewine #vino."
She also got birthday love from Kim Kardashian, who shared a picture of the two of them from a party with the caption, “Happy birthday @vanessabryant.” In a follow-up post, the SKIMS founder posted a photo of her and Vanessa posing with Kobe Bryant.
Vanessa took to her Stories to share other birthday shout-outs from her friends including Rachel Zoe.
Her 40th birthday comes three days after she marked what would have been Gianna’s 16th birthday.
