News

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's 'Golden' Birthday

By Tionah Lee‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
47:34

Vanessa Bryant Says Dropping Daughter Natalia Off at College Was…

10:42

‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…

03:11

Inside Judge Judy's Signature Rulings in Court (Flashback)

01:27

Cody Simpson's Sister Alli 'Extremely Lucky to Be Alive' After B…

02:31

Kanye West Is Being So Public With Julia Fox Romance to Make Kim…

03:26

Andy Cohen Reveals His ‘Only Regret’ From New Year's Eve Special

01:37

Go Behind the Scenes of ’9-1-1: Lone Star’ With Rob Lowe! (Exclu…

03:01

Janet Jackson Addresses Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy…

02:32

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty of Sex Abuse Charges Tied to Jeff…

03:47

Kendall Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Sexy Dress She Wore to …

03:03

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Planning 'Intimate and Spe…

02:04

Drew Barrymore Gives a Sneak Peek of Her Date With Help From the…

04:03

Julia Fox on Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian a…

04:15

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…

10:43

Wendy Osefo on Bringing 'RHOP' Drama to 'Project Runway' and Bec…

02:35

Kendall Jenner Spent New Year's Eve Cozied Up to Boyfriend Devin…

04:25

Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…

02:31

Watch Stormi Help Kris Jenner Dodge Kim Kardashian and Pete Davi…

02:08

Details on Bob Saget’s Memorial Service and Final Interview Befo…

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, is celebrating a special birthday. On Wednesday, Vanessa shared a sweet post -- dedicated to Natalia -- on Instagram. “Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant !!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19 ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️😘,” she wrote, alongside a picture of Natalia looking all grown up and flashing a gorgeous smile. 

Vanessa, who is also mother to Bianka, 5, Capri, 2, and the late Gianna, shared the same message on her Instagram Story, along with a video of a mural being created in Natalia’s honor by artist Tehrell Porter.  

The birthday girl took to the comments to thank her mom for the special shout-out. “THANK YOU MOMMY I LOVE YOU❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Natalia also got plenty of love in the comments section of her mom’s post.  

“Happy happy birthday Ms Natalia!! The best is yet to come❤️❤️,” Viola Davis wrote, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, “Happy birthday fellow Capricorn @nataliabryant ❤️❤️❤️.”

“My Nani is growing up!! Wow. Love her so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” La La Anthony, Vanessa’s best friend, added.  

Ciara, who is another one of Vanessa’s besties, honored the birthday girl on her respective Instagram account. “Golden Birthday for a Golden Girl,” she wrote on a picture of her and Natalia. “I love you so much Nani boo.” In another picture, the "Goodies" singer wrote, “HBD NANI!!! Love you Princess!!! Sweetest Girl I know.!”  

Ciara and Natalia Bryant
Instagram/@ciara

Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, also took to his Instagram to give Natalia a shout-out. “Happy Birthday to the most angelic young woman on earth! Keep shining. Uncle Russ loves you,” he captioned a photo from her Teen Vogue shoot.  

Natalia has had a lot to celebrate recently. Last month, she marked the completion of her first semester at the University of Southern California. "Semester 1 @USC ✅🥳," Natalia wrote next to a video that featured moments from parties, trips to Disneyland, games and more from her first semester.  

RELATED CONTENT:  

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Family Holiday Photo

Vanessa Bryant Keeps Up 'Christmas Tradition' Of Ice Skating in NYC

Vanessa Bryant Posts Birthday Tribute to 5-Year-Old Daughter Bianka

Vanessa Bryant Gets Choked Up Honoring Kobe in Emotional Speech

Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Visit Their 'Happy Place' Ahead of Kobe's 43rd Birthday

 

Related Gallery

 