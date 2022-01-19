Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's 'Golden' Birthday
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, is celebrating a special birthday. On Wednesday, Vanessa shared a sweet post -- dedicated to Natalia -- on Instagram. “Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant !!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19 ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️😘,” she wrote, alongside a picture of Natalia looking all grown up and flashing a gorgeous smile.
Vanessa, who is also mother to Bianka, 5, Capri, 2, and the late Gianna, shared the same message on her Instagram Story, along with a video of a mural being created in Natalia’s honor by artist Tehrell Porter.
The birthday girl took to the comments to thank her mom for the special shout-out. “THANK YOU MOMMY I LOVE YOU❤️❤️,” she wrote.
Natalia also got plenty of love in the comments section of her mom’s post.
“Happy happy birthday Ms Natalia!! The best is yet to come❤️❤️,” Viola Davis wrote, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, “Happy birthday fellow Capricorn @nataliabryant ❤️❤️❤️.”
“My Nani is growing up!! Wow. Love her so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” La La Anthony, Vanessa’s best friend, added.
Ciara, who is another one of Vanessa’s besties, honored the birthday girl on her respective Instagram account. “Golden Birthday for a Golden Girl,” she wrote on a picture of her and Natalia. “I love you so much Nani boo.” In another picture, the "Goodies" singer wrote, “HBD NANI!!! Love you Princess!!! Sweetest Girl I know.!”
Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, also took to his Instagram to give Natalia a shout-out. “Happy Birthday to the most angelic young woman on earth! Keep shining. Uncle Russ loves you,” he captioned a photo from her Teen Vogue shoot.
Natalia has had a lot to celebrate recently. Last month, she marked the completion of her first semester at the University of Southern California. "Semester 1 @USC ✅🥳," Natalia wrote next to a video that featured moments from parties, trips to Disneyland, games and more from her first semester.
