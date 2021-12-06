Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to 5-Year-Old Daughter Bianka
Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter! The 39-year-old proud mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet tribute to Bianka, her and the late Kobe Bryant's middle daughter, on her fifth birthday.
In addition to Bianka, Vanessa and the late NBA star share Natalia, 18, and Capri, 2. Their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe in January 2020.
"Happy 5th Birthday Bianka Bella! We love you so much," Vanessa gushed alongside pics of the tot in a blue tie-dye sweatsuit. "You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more. I love you baby girl!!!!"
"You and your sisters are the joy of my life," she added. "Happy Birthday, B.B.!!!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!!"
Bianka's older sister Natalia also celebrated the tot's birthday on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself hugging her little sister in the pool.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BB #5 #goldenbirthday," Natalia captioned the pic.
Last month, Vanessa accepted the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell, which she attended with Natalia. During her speech, she emotionally remembered her late husband.
"I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date today. My husband, Kobe, loved attending," Vanessa said in her speech (per Variety), getting visibly choked up and pausing before continuing. "Sorry. He loved attending Baby2Baby galas. With his big smile, he would look at me and say, 'Babe, this is fricking awesome. Tonight, I’m your plus one… It’s the one event that I’m not obligated to do anything. I get to be your date, help families and enjoy great food.'"
